TYNESIDE BAGEL STORE IS HOPING TO SHOW IT’S THE BEST THING SINCE SLICED BREAD FOLLOWING AWARD NOMINATION

A Newcastle bakery and café has proven it can rise to the occasion – after being nominated for the title of Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year in a major national award.

Dot Bagels on Chillingham Road has become a huge hit, thanks to its take on New York style bagel which are freshly baked every day and then sold with a wide variety of fillings.

And its popularity has led to it being in the running for Uber Eats restaurant of the year, which has just been announced today (1 July).

The awards – which have been running for ten years – celebrate small and independent food businesses across the UK and Ireland.

Dot Bagels received the nomination after being recognised as “one of the top restaurants” in the region.

“The nomination recognised the exceptional food you create, the passion behind your business and the unforgettable experiences you deliver to customers every day,” said an Uber spokesperson.

Having made it to the regional nominations., Dot Bagels is now hoping customers will give their support and vote for them before the closing date of 30 July.

The winner will then go into the national heat where they will have to present their bagels to a panel of judges.

“We know how popular Dot Bagels is and that people appreciate the fact that they’re not only freshly made every day but we have such an exciting and imaginative selection of fillings available,” said Brand Manager, Meacha Brown.

“To have had this recognition is fantastic for all of the team and we just hope everyone will get behind us.”

Votes can be cast at https://www.ubereatsawards.com/

The nomination confirms the success of the eatery, which went into new ownership four years ago and has gone from strength to strength since then.

Along with the main Chillingham Road outlet, Dot Bagels also has a store on Acord Road, Jesmond with the bagels also available at Claremont Teahouse at Eldon Place.

Diners can choose from six different bagels ranging from sesame, garlic and herb and plain to everything – which includes onion, garlic, poppy seeds and sesame seeds – to the cheddar and jalapeno Heatwave, or the cheddar and onion.

Classic fillings like bagel and lox with smoked salmon and cream cheese and The Reuben – Pastrami, Emmental cheese, mustard mayo and gherkins – are on the menu alongside unique offerings like Salt On Chili Road made with fried chicken, pickled sesame slaw and gochujang mayo.

Other cuisines which get the Dot Bagels treatment include Chinese with a shredded hoisin duck filling, Mexican which has chipotle chicken ,fajita veg and crushed tortillas among the ingredients and a nod to a North East favourite – a parmo.

Further information is available at www.dotbagels.com