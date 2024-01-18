Will Technology Soon Bring Online Casino Elements to the Real World?

Many industries have flourished thanks to rapid technological advancements, but arguably none more so than the casino sector. Over the last two decades, the gambling industry has grown exponentially, and it’s expected to be worth more than $100 billion by 2025.

The incredible expansion of this market has been down to innovative developments in games that have served to attract broad player demographics. Now, thanks to the emergence of augmented reality, some of these innovations could soon be applied to real-world casinos too.

Online Casinos Have Long Strived to Replicate Land-based Gambling Houses

Throughout their history, online casinos have tried to replicate their land-based counterparts. Technology has made this possible, with live streaming perhaps being the greatest development for the industry. Now, when people play online roulette at Betfair, they are faced with numerous options that involve a live dealer. These include titles like Immersive Roulette Live, Spin & Win Roulette Live, and Prestige Roulette Live. These live streams to players in their homes make them feel like they are sitting at a table in a casino.

The live market has also allowed developers to get creative and come up with additions to the games that couldn’t occur in a real-world setting. For instance, Mega Fire Blaze Roulette uses on-screen animations to generate the appearance of fire in various places on the wheel. The same thing happens with Lightning Roulette Live, as animated lightning can strike numbers at any time.

Augmented Reality Could Play a Part in Physical Casino Games

In the same way that online casino games were influenced by physical offerings, internet-based options could now act as inspiration for land-based casino game developers. This is where augmented reality could play a crucial part. The augmented reality market is growing, and Grand View Research expects it to be worth $597 billion by 2030.

The projected growth of this technology suggests that it will be integrated into numerous industries and could soon become an integral part of people’s lives. In land-based gambling houses, developers could replicate online live casino games by allowing players to wear AR glasses when they play the games. Using projectors focused on the wheels would allow for the inclusion of animated effects like fire and lightning.

AR Will Have Other Applications Too

There are endless other applications, which add to the evidence that this technology could be huge in the years ahead. For instance, an article in 3DLOOK about AR suggests that virtual try-on tools will be essential for businesses in the future. AR can add to the online shopping experience and give shoppers a better sense of how items will look on them.

Another way for AR to show its potential could be in board games. Players may soon be able to play on virtual boards and see animations as they make their moves. This would be a great way to keep this form of entertainment alive in the technological age.

There’s no doubt that online and land-based casinos are sharing ideas and helping in the progression of each other. With AR set for big things in the next few years, the technology could have a major impact on land-based casino games soon.