Young footballer scores place on national team

A talented young footballer from the University of Sunderland has been selected by English Universities Sport (EUS) for their Men’s National Football Squad for the 2024-25 season.

Aaron Steavens, who is studying BSc Sports and Exercise Science at the University, was selected after a stellar performance for the North in the annual North v South match held at St George’s Park, the English FA’s national football centre last month.

EUS support the development of its student athletes and provide opportunities for them to compete at the highest domestic representative level. Their teams compete in the biennial Home Nations Tournament as well as numerous fixtures against professional and amateur representative clubs.

Goalkeeper Aaron will make his debut on 6 July against Scotland.

The 23-year-old, from East Boldon, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be picked for England.

“It’s a huge honour to represent my country and my University. I can’t wait to get started.”

This year Aaron won the University’s Team Sunderland Sports Person of the Year for his achievements. He was also drafted in the Baller League, a new football tournament broadcast on Sky Sports, where he has performed in front of packed crowds every week.

Team Sunderland Sport Development Assistant Manager, Laura Hockaday, said: “It’s a huge achievement for Aaron to be selected for the English Universities side, it’s a testament to the hard work and commitment he has shown all year.

“Everyone at Team Sunderland wishes him the best of luck for his debut.”

Aaron was the first ever recipient of the University’s Douglas Clasper Elite Sports Scholarship last year.

The scholarship is designed to help a talented student athlete fulfil their potential whilst studying at the University and has been funded and supported by Sunderland-born Mike Clasper CBE in memory of his father, Douglas. Mike is Chairman of SSP Group PLC, a global travel food and beverage company, and Chairman of BIOSS, a global consultancy company.

Douglas Clasper Elite athletes will receive £2,000 each year of study, a tuition fee discount of 20%, a 20% discount on University-managed accommodation, and specialist support, including mentoring, sport massage and physiotherapy, gym access, strength and conditioning, nutritional advice and lifestyle management.

The Douglas Clasper Elite Sports Scholarship is now open for applications for students starting their studies in September 2025.

Applications close Sunday 31 August, 2025.

For more information on the University of Sunderland’s sports scholarships, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/scholarships-discounts-and-specialised-grants/sports/

For the University’s undergraduate scholarships and bursaries, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/scholarships-discounts-and-specialised-grants/ug/