0800 Repair, which is part of PHS, a North East company at the forefront of helping meet energy efficiency targets, has been honoured with two prestigious national Energy Efficiency awards.

The purpose of the Awards is to recognise best practice within the industry with judges focusing on demonstrable skills, expertise and quality of service.

0800 Repair was crowned the National Boiler & Heating Installer and Contractor of the Year for the scale and calibre of its work.

It also won the National Boiler and Heating Project of the Year, in conjunction with Durham County Councils warm homes team, in recognition of the local authorities Warm Homes initiative. Through the scheme 0800 Repair’s work in the county fitting almost 1000 boilers, around 200 heat pumps and insulation to around 250 properties, will save an estimated £16 million in lifetime bills for fuel poor and vulnerable households.

This accolade honours the efforts of all those involved in delivering a successful energy saving project, where new energy efficient boilers or heating systems have been installed.

The Warm Homes campaign is a one-stop referral system for owner occupiers in County Durham.

It helps residents access energy efficiency grants to enable them to have a warmer home and lower energy bills with improvements including replacement central heating systems or the installation of home insulation.

The judges also looked at the impact the project has had within the community, what residents had to say about it, and the project management and delivery teams’ levels of expertise in carrying out the scheme.

0800 Repair, which is based at Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear, played an integral part in the successful Warm Homes’ scheme, by installing 963 boilers and more than 1,000 central heating systems and 186 air source heat pumps (ASHP) and associated insulation measures.

In relation to its National Boiler & Heating Contractor of the year title, 0800 Repair has installed more than 10,300 heating systems and 1,200 clean energy ASHP systems across the UK.

Supporting more than 450 jobs, all of its gas engineers are now cross trained to fit ASHP systems to support the government drive to reduce carbon and fit renewable energy heating.

Erik Coates, PHS energy services director, said: “These two prestigious national awards are testament to the expertise and commitment that is prevalent throughout the whole of the company.

“The County Durham Warm Homes accolade reflects 0800 Repair and PHS’s ability to and reputation for working in partnership with organisations to achieve successful outcomes.”

Cllr Alan Shield, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for equality and inclusion, said: “I would like to say congratulations to both our warm homes team and 0800 Repair for their success at the National Energy Efficiency Awards. These national accolades recognise the importance of an integrated approach when it comes to creating more energy and cost efficient, and greener homes for residents.

“The award is also an acknowledgement of the warm homes team’s hard work and our commitment to supporting residents with their household bills. This is particularly important given the current financial climate as we head into winter.”

A leading renewable energy systems specialist, 0800 Repair has forged a strong reputation for playing a key role in the race towards net-zero targets.