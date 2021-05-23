Not every water is mineral water. Many people are misunderstood between mineral water and spring water. They might sound the same but they are not the same.

The water which comes from a natural underground source and flows naturally to the surface is called spring water. Mineral water also comes from a natural underground source, but it is high in essential minerals. Mineral water is high in several minerals, such as magnesium, calcium, sodium, bicarbonate, sulfate, chloride and fluoride.

Because of its unique compositions mineral water provides multiple health benefits.

Healthier Bones:

Regular drinking of mineral water improves bone health and also helps in preventing diseases like osteoporosis and other diseases which occurred due to lack of calcium in the body.

A calcium-rich diet is important for bone health at all stages of life. It helps in bone development and maintenance.

Mineral water is a great source of natural calcium. So it promotes bones health and development.

Help In Lowering Blood Pressure:

As per research, high blood pressure caused by inadequate calcium and magnesium in our body. High blood pressure is also the risk factor for heart disease.

A study has proved that drinking water high in calcium and magnesium notably lowered blood pressure level.

Heart Health:

Scientific studies revealed that drinking mineral water reduces bad cholesterol because it is rich in magnesium and potassium.

Studies found that drinking 17-34 ounce (0.5-1 litre) of carbonated mineral water per day lower the level of bad cholesterol and increase the level of good cholesterol.

Having magnesium in water also benefits heart health. One research conducted on a higher level of magnesium in the water proved that it decreases the risk of dying from heart disease.

Treating Constipation:

Research has found that magnesium pulls water into the intestines and relaxes the intestines muscles. The effect is stools get softer and easier to pass.

A study conducted on 106 people with active constipation discovered that drinking magnesium and sulfate-rich mineral water remarkably improved bowel movement and stool consistency.

Beautiful Skin:

Since mineral water is rich in mineral and trace elements. It helps in releasing moisture on the skin and it delays wrinkles.

The content found in mineral water benefits in maintaining skin health.

Protection of Kidneys:

Mineral water is high in several minerals, such as magnesium, calcium, sodium, bicarbonate, sulfate, chloride and fluoride. These mineral and trace elements ensure proper water absorption in the body.

Research has shown that it reduces calcium oxalate concentration and the risk of kidney stones.

Muscle Cramp Prevention:

After exercise body gets highly dehydrated. Many athletes face muscle cramps after the exercise.

Mineral water helps the body to recover from the loss of fluids and electrolytes during and after exercise in athletes. It also helps in preventing muscle cramps and maintain performance in athletes due to its minerals and trace elements.

Boost Digestion:

Indigestion is a result of eating too much oily food, junk food, overeating, eating too fast, spicy, greasy and fatty foods.

Mineral water helps in increasing the secretion of amylase from the pancreas with its minerals and trace elements.

Rheumatism Prevention:

In all stages of life sufficient intake of calcium is important for bone health. Studies have shown that body can absorb calcium more effectively from mineral water than dairy products.

Rheumatism and arthritis cause inflammation and pain in the joints. Mineral water act as an anti-inflammatory and pain killer. It helps in reducing inflammation and pain of rheumatic patience.

Restore fluids and electrolytes:

The electrolyte in bodily fluids manages the function of the heart, nerves and muscles. During summer we tend to lose a lot of liquid and electrolyte through sweating.

Drinking mineral water restores fluids and electrolyte since it is enriched with bicarbonate, chloride, potassium and sodium.

The Bottom Line:

As per the FDA definition, water comes from a natural underground source that contains 250 parts per million (ppm) of the total dissolved solids or mineral and trace elements is called mineral water.

For many centuries mineral water has been admired for its health benefits. People used to travel far distances to drink and bathe in the natural source of mineral water.

Nowadays mineral water is easily accessible at our local grocery stores. So you don’t have any excuse not to drink mineral water.