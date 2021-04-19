Limited to just 160 examples the special edition 1.5-litre 132ps MX-5 Sport Venture is now on sale.

The Sport Venture comes with Deep Crystal Blue Mica paint and a grey fabric soft-top.

Other visual highlights include silver trim on the door mirrors and the roll hoops.

The 2021 Mazda MX-5 range has been enhanced with the launch of the limited edition Sport Venture, which arrives in UK dealerships this month. Based on the 1.5-litre 132ps Sport Convertible, the £27,615 Sport Venture features a stand-out design that includes free-of-charge Deep Crystal Blue Mica paint matched to a grey fabric hood and silver door mirror trims. Drop the roof and the Sport Venture’s Light Stone Nappa leather and silver roll hoop trims further complement the Deep Crystal Blue paint, as do the 16-inch bright alloy wheels.

Across more than three decades on sale, special edition MX-5 models have proved popular with sports car enthusiasts looking for a car with unique details, extra equipment and an added dose of exclusivity. With just 160 examples of the Sport Venture coming to the UK this latest special edition follows that tradition. In fact the Sport Venture name pays homage to the 2014 third-generation Sport Venture, which was also offered in Deep Crystal Blue and featured silver detailing on the mirrors and roll hoop covers. Powered by the 1.8-litre engine it was also offered in Titanium Flash with the 1,219 examples split between the soft top and Roadster Coupe.

Today, the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Sport Venture Convertible goes on sale alongside the £27,705 MX-5 R-Sport Convertible. Launched last year, the R-Sport is also powered by the 132ps 1.5-litre and features Polymetal Grey Metallic paint and grey soft-top hood combined with 16-inch RAYS gunmetal alloy wheels. Inside, the R-Sport features burgundy Nappa leather seats with silver stitching, ensuring the interior has the same bespoke feel as the exterior. Both these 1.5-litre special editions offer their own unique alloy wheel, colour and leather combinations, yet as you’d expect for a car so famed for its dynamic abilities, they retain the same award-winning chassis and mechanical set up as the standard 1.5-litre MX-5 Sport.

They sit alongside the standard 10-model 2021 Mazda MX-5 range that features four Convertible models and six RFs. As before the range features SE-L, Sport, Sport Tech and GT Sport Tech trim levels and a choice of 132ps 1.5-litre and 184ps 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engines. Across, the whole range the MX-5 now features wireless Apple Carplay as standard, while GT Sport Tech models now feature Light Stone Nappa Leather, replacing the burgundy leather of the 2020 model year car, plus RF GT Sport Tech cars now have a stand-out black roof.

Commenting on the launch of the MX-5 Sport Venture, Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director, Mazda Motors UK, said: “when it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2021 Mazda MX-5, and now the Sport Venture, we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy. The MX-5 is Mazda’s brand icon and it embodies all that is great about our products, its fun to drive character has strengthened the bond between Mazda and its customers for over 30 years and the 2021 model continues this unswerving dedication to delivering an affordable world-class sports car, while the Sport Venture continues our long heritage of offering uniquely styled limited edition versions.”

Adding, “with restrictions lifting soon, our dealerships are now preparing to welcome customers back to their showrooms, so it’s the perfect time for our latest MX-5 special edition to arrive. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, customer and staff safety is our number one priority in all interactions with visitors to the showrooms or service centres. While customers will receive the usual friendly welcome from the staff, each dealership will meet all government guidelines on social distancing and sanitisation.”

On arrival there will be hand sanitisers, social distancing markers and, where appropriate, a touch free environment to ensure a safe visit. All surfaces, keys and cars will be cleaned regularly to ensure customers are in a safe and sanitised environment”.