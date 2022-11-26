Peterlee care home given “Good” rating by inspectors

A PETERLEE care home has been praised by industry regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) – after inspectors made an unannounced visit.

Bannatyne Lodge Care Home, on Manor Way, was given an overall “Good” rating in their latest CQC report, which asked if the service was safe and well-led.

Inspectors spoke with six residents, 19 relatives, staff members, and one social care professional during their visit.

They also reviewed a range of records, including residents’ care records, multiple medicines records, staff files, and a variety of records relating to management of the service, training information, policies and procedures.

In their report, inspectors praised the “safe, person-centred care and support from all staff members” at Bannatyne Lodge and wrote “people and relatives were very positive about the caring nature of staff and had good relationships with them”.

They quoted several residents and their relatives. One relative said: “[Name] is being well-looked after, much better than I could. They are happy at Bannatyne Lodge.”

Another said: “I would say that they treat [Name] very much as a person rather than just somebody to look after. I think they certainly seem to have quite a caring nature”.

While another added: “The staff are patient and friendly. They are very polite and treat [Name] as though they are friends of theirs, which is what [Name] likes about it.”

Inspectors noted the “welcoming, cheerful and friendly atmosphere at the service”, quoting a relative saying: “Staff are really friendly, approachable and caring. They always seem to be about to ask about things. They make the environment there a nice place to visit.”

One relative told inspectors: “I have never had a doubt when I have visited or even when I am not there, that [Name] is being looked after well. I have no concerns about their safety there.

Another added: “I think [Name] is in a safe place now. They are in a much safer place than when they were at home. It takes a lot of heat off me, knowing that [Name] is safe.”

Julie Armstrong, home manager at Bannatyne Lodge Care Home, said: “The whole team at Bannatyne Lodge is thrilled with achieving a “Good” overall in our latest CQC inspection.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the way everyone has worked to demonstrate the fantastic care we give to the people who reside here.”