What Public Speakers Don’t Do?

Are you considering hiring a guest speaker for your next business event? The best public speakers will provide a wide range of benefits and ensure that you captivate and engage your audience. This can also make your event more appealing and ensure that you can increase levels of interest as well as attendance. There are a lot of things that a public speaker will do to make your event a hit. However, there are also things that they won’t do. Here are some of the aspects you should keep in mind when planning your event.

Pexels Source CCO License

Individual Guest Speakers Won’t Talk On A Wide Range Of Topics

First, it’s important to understand that guests don’t typically talk about multiple topics. Instead, they have set specific areas they can talk about and have knowledge on. That’s why it’s important to choose the right professional that matches the requirements of your event.

You can learn more about the different topics available when you hire a speaker from a global speakers bureau. Some examples include:

Behavioral Economics

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain Speakers

Brexit Speakers

Business Strategy

Change Management

It’s important to research a variety of speakers so that you can find the best match for your business. For instance, you could hire someone like Mark Miller. He is considered to be a thought leader in topics relating to supply chain management and has experience speaking at more than 500 different events in 30 countries. This speaker has more than 35 years of experience operating across the globe. He has spoken about everything from digital disruption to post-pandemic supply chains.

Or, you could choose a speaker such as Azeem Azhar. He speaks about the intersection between technology and society. He is also the founder of the highly popular Exponential View. Again, the right choice will depend on the topics you are interested in and the event that you are setting up.

Motivational Speakers Don’t Stay Quiet

You might be interested in ensuring that your speaker is a wonderful surprise for those in attendance at your event. However, this is a mistake for a few reasons. First, you will find that public speakers won’t stay quiet about their appearance. Instead, they’ll want to promote this as much as possible so that they can grow and expand their brand in new and exciting directions.

Second, it’s in your best interest to get a speaker to promote your event because it will help generate publicity and ensure that you increase your attendance numbers. Particularly, if you have selected a speaker or multiple speakers who are likely to resonate with your target audience.

So, instead of thinking about how to keep a speaker quiet about the event, you should consider how to use them as part of your promotional strategy. One of the ways that you can do this is by ensuring that they are the star of your event and putting them in the spotlight as much as possible. You can do this by publishing elements such as their bio, headshot, and a synopsis of their skills on their business website. You can promote the speaker across each one of your social media channels and then select analytical tools to term which promotion is most effective.

You should also take steps to ensure that it’s as easy as possible for a guest speaker to promote your event. Give them all the tools and provide marketing materials that are pre-created which they can release themselves. Don’t expect them to do the legwork because, at the end of the day, this isn’t their event, it’s yours.

A Keynote Speaker For Hire Doesn’t Usually Improvise

While it’s not unheard of, it’s unusual for a keynote speaker, a guest speaker, or a motivational speaker to improvise. Instead, they’ll have a clear set of points that they will plan before the event and then run through on the day.

They will also expect you to have some input in terms of what you want them to say and the points that you would like them to address. You can leave them blind but this is risky and you may not get exactly what you want for your business event.

It is recommended that you arrange for a meeting with your chosen guest speakers and ensure that there are clear guidelines about the content that you would like to be part of your event. Do be aware that you may also need to iron out technical elements here as well. For instance, you may want to discuss which Powerpoint or presentation software they are going to use. This must fit well with the equipment that is going to be available for your event. Particularly, if you are using a virtual speaker bureau to get a professional guest speaker for a virtual event.

They Won’t Rush Off At The End

Finally, when you decide to choose a Keynote speaker London audiences will love or the best motivational speaker from a website such as Speaker Agency, it’s worth noting that their services will not end with the end of their speech. Instead, you need to make sure that you think about the question-and-answer portion of your event. Guest speakers will expect to answer a range of questions on the topics they have discussed. If you are planning to have specific people who are going to interact with the public speaker, you need to make sure that they have a set of questions to work with.

This will ensure that your business event does not grind to a halt as people try to think of questions. At the same time, it’s important to ensure that a guest speaker isn’t bombarded by hundreds of people asking questions. This is another reason why it’s beneficial to choose people to engage before the event begins.

We hope this helps you understand some of the key things that you shouldn’t expect when you hire a public speaker. Ultimately, if you choose the right professional, you can use a guest speaker to elevate any business event, ensuring that you captivate your audience and garner the right level of interest for your business as a whole.