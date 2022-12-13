Deputies win their spurs at Northern hotel

There are two new deputies in town following a series of promotions at a Northern hotel venue.

Lancaster House Hotel has promoted Lynn Porter and Harry Newton as deputy managers, both of whom have risen through the ranks from junior positions.

Harry, 27, from Lancaster, started at the hotel on the bar staff in 2016, before becoming assistant restaurant and banqueting manager and progressing to restaurant and bar manager.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Lynn from Keswick started her career at the hotel as a waitress in 2010 and has won a series of promotions. She has worked her way up as restaurant and banqueting supervisor and as a receptionist on the front desk. She subsequently became reception manager culminating with her latest role overseeing the day-to-day operations of the hotel.

The promotions of Lynn and Harry follow a restructuring process under recently appointed general manager Emma Underwood, who is overseeing a modernisation programme at the hotel run by English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues.

The venue’s kitchen and front of house customer service teams have been re-organised for greater efficiency, whilst a series of improvement works and upgrades to facilities are being planned for completion in 2023. These include new EV charging points and the introduction of a convenient new check-in and room access system via smartphones.

Harry says: “When I first started in the hospitality industry, I had no inkling of where it might take me. This is an exciting new management role for us both and we’re looking forward to helping Emma take the venue forward, expand our corporate and conferencing offer and maintain the high standards we set ourselves for guests.”

Lancaster House Hotel general manager Emma Underwood adds: “It’s really important to us that staff can see a path for career progression within the group and the appointment of Lynn and Harry as deputy managers shows what is possible.

“Both started in relatively junior roles but have proved themselves as real assets with strong managerial skills to support our efforts and inspire the team to deliver highly enjoyable stays for our guests. We still have a few vacancies available at Lancaster House in a variety of different hospitality roles and who knows where that can lead you.”

For further information about English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues and to find out more about available jobs, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/jobs/