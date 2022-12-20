PD Ports celebrated for commitment to people development on international stage

North-East based port operator, PD Ports, has been recognised at the International Bulk Journal (IBJ) Awards for demonstrating an industry-leading approach to people development.

The event, which has been on hiatus since 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, returned bigger and better than ever at the World Trade Centre in Rotterdam last night with companies from across the world shortlisted in 14 categories.

Sponsored by Asia Bulk Logistics, a leading integrated sea logistics and infrastructure solutions provider, judges for the People Development award were looking for a business that evidenced an improvement in staff training through identifying need and implementing schemes, as well as a business that was demonstrably forward-thinking when investing in its people.

Geoff Lippitt, Chief Commercial Officer at PD Ports, was delighted to receive such an award on an international stage. He said: “PD Ports now proudly employs more people than ever before. In fact, during 2021, when uncertainty around job security was still high due to the global pandemic, we created 142 new direct jobs in the Tees Valley alone.

“Not only do we continue to invest in our award-winning training programmes for early careers, but we also want to see every one of our people given the tools to reach their full potential. We now have 19 members of staff, specifically employed within our bulks operations, who are enrolled in further developmental and educational courses which is just fantastic.”

PD Ports celebrated its 20th year of supporting young people in 2021 having first launched its dedicated apprenticeship scheme back in 2001. Since then, the company has continued to prioritise attracting, retaining and developing talent through a number of initiatives including a bespoke Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship with 11 employees graduating earlier this year.

At the time, Frans Calje, CEO at PD Ports, said: “By investing in our people we can not only enhance the abilities of employees to carry out their current roles but also give them the skills they will need in the future which will, in turn, ensure that PD Ports is able to continue to grow and adapt.”

The ‘night of the year’ for the Maritime Bulks Industry, the IBJ Awards salute achievements by individuals and organisations from around the world and provide a unique opportunity to receive recognition on a truly global platform.

PD Ports beat out tough competition to take home the trophy and bring their tally for the year to seven with fellow finalists being from across the UK, Hong Kong, Canada and the USA.