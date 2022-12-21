Azets supports Teesside Charity’s Christmas shoebox appeal

Azets has supported the Teesside Charity’s Christmas shoebox appeal as part of its role as Patron of the Charity.

Staff from the firm’s Stockton and Wynyard offices donated shoeboxes filled with everyday essential items to a number of charities supporting the homeless and vulnerable from the local area including:

Moses Project in Stockton who provide Christmas day lunch to over 120 people

Middlesbrough’s Neighbourhood Welfare Homeless Café

Plus, various groups who will be providing Christmas lunches to the homeless & vulnerable on Teesside

Andrew Rowe, Office Managing Partner at Azets in Wynyard, said:

“Giving back is fundamental to our values at Azets. Our purpose is to improve the lives of our clients, our colleagues, and our communities in a sustainable way. We genuinely care about helping to build a better future for our clients and our colleagues, and our local community in Teesside. We’re delighted to support the Christmas shoe box campaign and I’d encourage other North East businesses to donate.”

Azets has been a proud patron of the Teesside Charity for a number of years, working alongside local businesses to make the region a better place to live, work and do business.

Andrew added:

“We’re incredibly proud to play our part in this powerful force for good on Teesside. Working together, we can make a tangible difference to the lives of those struggling families and charities we support.”

Mandy Shields, Events Manager, The Teesside Charity said:

“This year we collected and distributed over 400 shoeboxes filled with everyday essentials that most of us take for granted. We couldn’t have done it without the amazing support of Azets.

“Without the help of our brilliant supporters we would not be able to help the dozens of organisations we work with at Christmas so I’d like to say a special thank you from the Charity to all who have very kindly donated shoeboxes.”

If you’d like to get involved in the campaign, please contact teessidecharity.org.uk.