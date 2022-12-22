Primula Surprises Three North East Charities With £120,000 donation

Primula Cheese, the world’s first spreadable cheese in a tube, has surprised three North East charities with substantial donations totalling over £120,000.

The Gateshead-based squeezy cheese brand, which donates all its profits to good causes across the region, country and around the world via the Kavli Trust, offers its employees the opportunity to nominate charitable organisations close to their hearts to receive a surprise donation.

The three chosen charities, Feeding Families, Bright Red, Sunderland Carers initially believed they were attending Primula to pitch for further funding, but little did they know they would all be presented with a sizeable cheque as they exited the building.

The six-figure donations to the chosen charities can be found below:

Feeding Families – £83,000

Bright Red – Set to receive a donation of a mini-van and £20,000

Sunderland Carers – £15,000

Feeding Families is a charity based in North East England that offers support, hope and security to those experiencing food poverty. Working closely with other organisations and agencies, Feeding Families ensures families in desperate need have access to Emergency Food Boxes and support packages. The £83,00 donation will support families and individuals within the local community, enabling the charity to provide thousands of emergency food boxes.

Bright Red improve the lives and treatment of people with blood cancer across the North of England. Through care, research and education the charity is striving to beat illnesses such as leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma myelodysplasia and myeloproliferative diseases. The donation of a mini-van and £20,000 will make it possible for Bright Red to provide on location services such as play therapy, complementary therapies and wellbeing sessions for individuals and families affected by blood cancer.

Finally, Sunderland Carers provide support for people who look after others. That doesn’t just include professional carers, as the charity also supports people across the city who care for their relatives. The funding will allow for more groups and activities across the city, as well as various wellbeing classes at the Care Centre.

Commenting on the donation, Primula Brand Communications Manager Gareth Watson said: “Sharing is at the heart of everything we do here at Primula and has been for the last sixty years, ever since we became part of The Kavli Trust. We’re delighted to support three incredible charities working hard to supported communities across the North East, which is among the hardest hit regions amid the cost-of-living crisis.

“Feeding Families, Bright Red and Sunderland Carers are three, incredible charities who have already supported thousands of families across our region during these challenging times, and to know these donations will positively impact the lives of those living on our doorstep is a great assurance.”

Juliet Sanders of Feeding Families added: “We’re very grateful for the donation, which will be used to continue providing thousands of food boxes to families across the North East who are likely to be struggling this Christmas.”

North East communities have benefited from £1.29m in donations from Primula and its owner, the Kavli Trust during 2022. While the organisation is responsible for over £3 million in donations to UK good causes during 2022.