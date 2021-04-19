When buying a second-hand car or even a new car, there are many things that should be tested and checked before actually buying the car such as car reg check, etc.

Some people make the mistake of not checking and testing the car in the first place as they are too excited to drive and own it. Whether you’re buying the car from an independent dealership or privately, there are still many risks as the car is already used by someone and you don’t have any idea how they have used it.

Sometimes, the dealership won’t tell you what’s wrong with the car as obviously, they don’t want you to go looking for another car as they commission for selling it.

You should always get as much information as you can from the previous owner of the car as they will know most about the car and what happened to it if anything happened that is. They’ll let you know if the car has been in any accidents or has any minor or major issues with it.

Here are some important things you should test and check about a car before buying it;

1. Paint damage

Take a good walk around the car and inspect as closely as you can and look for small paint damages as used cars tend to have them. Even if there are any paint damages, there’s nothing to worry about as they can get fixed easily and cheaply.

Also, look for rust too, check out places where metal is used in the car, there may be some rusted areas as metal tend to get rusted if too old.

2. Check mileage

Usually, a car will rack up about twenty thousand km each year. To figure out if you’re looking for high or low mileage, you can divide the number on the odometer by the vehicle used age.

3. Test drive

Always take the car for a test drive before buying it, you might come across problems like hard brakes or loose accelerators which are needed to be fixed. Test drive is the most important thing you should do when buying a second used car.

If you come across any problems with the car, you can take it to a trusted mechanic for an inspection, he’ll know what to check and how to check the car. There are many places of a car you won’t even think of checking as they can not be seen by a normal person due to being intangible, only mechanics are able to tell whether the car is working properly or not.

4. Leakage

Also, do a close inspection of the cooling system of the car, and if you find any coolant leaking from the radiator, this means that the car will need a new radiator. However, this a rare case but always check it as you’re spending a big amount of money to get the car.

Watch out for oil leaks as well and if the oil looks dirty, this means that the oil hasn’t been changed for quite a while and you should definitely change it.