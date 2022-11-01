Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has become increasingly popular among various sectors due to its numerous benefits. New capabilities and trends are being introduced almost daily, indicating a sustained exponential RPA industry expansion for the next 5 years.

Naturally, the surge in demand for RPA technology and industry expansion has created stiff competition in the RPA platform market. Organizations and individuals want to improve their business operations through automation which has shown the limitless possibility of growth over the last few years. However, with several companies providing RPA platform services, choosing the right fit for your business needs has become increasingly difficult.

This article provides you with 5 key elements to look for in an RPA platform to ensure that it meets your needs.

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Natural language processing is one component of intelligent automation that determines a computer’s ability to perform linguistic tasks. NLP is especially important when automating operations that require unstructured data from multiple sources. This technology is a key part of RPA and helps computers to automate knowledge tasks. For example- Chatbots in messaging apps and customer service platforms that answer your queries and resolve issues within no time and with the least human interference. NLP is embedded into an RPA platform and is deployed to help businesses understand and interact with their customers smoothly. However, all the activities can only be performed when the RPA platform can easily learn, read, interpret and evaluate how we speak and write.

For example, the managed RPA services platform should be able to interpret the images and videos from self-driving cars. This is why it’s important to pick an RPA platform with NLP for learning, interacting, and executing an action.

2. System Integration

Comprehensive system integration is the process of joining components, software and subsystems together in one comprehensive larger system. System integration is essential for efficient and simplified internal and external components communication. The ability to automate tasks depends on how efficiently different components can communicate. System integration helps to bridge gaps between the systems. The deeper the RPA platform’s integration with third-party apps, the more relevant the third-party app’s data, analytics, and actions. For example- integrating an existing application with online video streaming services (YouTube), etc.

3. Strong Encryption And Security.

Data security is the most important asset in every organization. With cyber-attacks continuously increasing, security is everything in today’s digital world. Every year, companies lose billions of dollars in revenue and their reputation to hackers. The threats to data security online continue to rise. Therefore, the ability to protect sensitive data is critical for any platform, including its RPA software. Businesses must be well-versed in data encryption and security methods to protect their and customers’ data. With a huge amount of data at stake, it is essential to pick an RPA platform with a complete authentication system. This will help prevent unauthorized access in large teams and protect the system from outside hacks.

4. Simple And Interactive User Interface

Even though RPA has partially automated many tasks, people still need to communicate with bots. Hence, it is essential to have a good user interface. RPA works best when everyone using the platform can quickly locate where they’re looking and complete tasks that can’t be automated. This means designing an efficient dialogue interface between software and humans. In other words, the platform’s success depends heavily on the interface. An interactive user interface can make tasks simple and improve business processes.

5. Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence best complements robot process automation. RPA needs to be powered by AI to provide efficient automation. Intelligent automation is the combination of machine learning with cognitive tools. RPA is ever-evolving and dynamic. The automation process can improve and learn from the inputs provided by AI to enhance its effectiveness.

To choose the best RPA platform, we advise you to look for these 5 features along with their ease of implementation and scalability. Choose an RPA platform that can be easily integrated with your enterprise applications and legacy systems.