Car tires are not cheap at all. If you are to pick out a good tire, you would most likely need to put a dent in your wallet. Since we have already established the fact that tires are a bit expensive, they must last for a long time.

It can get tricky to maintain your tires when the roads are very rough. But do not fear as we are here! We will be discussing extensively 5 tips to extend the life of your tires.

So, are you ready for it?

5 Tips You Need to Follow

Save your money and remain safe by following these 5 tips by heart. Let’s get started.

Change Your Tires Season-Wise

You should always have two sets of tires: one for the summer and the other one for the winter. The tires used in winter have pliable rubber and additional slits. Because of these features, the tires can properly handle the snow and the ice.

But if you put these on during the summer, the friction of the clear roads would cause the tires to wear very quickly and easily. Coincidentally, if the summer tires are used in the icy season, the car would be at risk of drifting or skidding off of the road. Black ice is truly a danger and causes plenty of accidents every year.

So, whenever the season starts to shift, you should start changing your tires with it.

Proper Pressure Is Needed

Consumption of fuel, durability, and safety depends completely on the right tire pressure. The life of the tire is extended with the correct inflation of it. About 4,700 miles of life is added to the tire like this. Around 11 cents per gallon is saved by motorcyclists.

If the tire is not inflated properly, it is more prone to wear and can fail as well. Gas mileage will also be very bad if the inflation is incorrect.

You should take a look at the pressure of your tires along with the spare one. This needs to be done once a month, and the car must not be in use for more than three hours, at least.

A pressure gauge must be present in the boot of your car. This is to make sure that you are covered when you fall on a pothole. The impact could lead to the tire losing its pressure all of a sudden.

You must inflate the tire according to its user manual.

Rotate Your Wheels

If you turn your wheels regularly, then the chance of your tires wearing decreases exponentially. Usually, you are required to rotate it every 5,000-8,000 miles, if not sooner.

Proper care of your 20-inch rims all-terrain tires will also save you money as they are relatively more expensive. Just stick with the owner’s manual, and you should be fine.

Tread with Caution

The traction and the gripping action is controlled by the tire tread. Skidding and slipping is stopped because of the tread. Give it an inspection every month. The treadwear indicators are built-in on the tires and have to be checked.

When the indicators and the tread are on matching levels, that is a sign that you need to have your tires replaced.

Balancing

Balancing your tires is necessary so that it does not vibrate. If vibration occurs, the tire becomes damaged.

Why Is It Important to Follow These Tips?

It is essential to follow these tips for a few reasons. Here is why:

Improved Fuel Economy

If you religiously abide by the tips that we have shared above, then you will be able to save a lot of fuel and, therefore, be able to save a lot of money. This is because proper maintenance would lead to increased efficiency of energy.

No Replacement Needed

The more you take care of your tires, the more it will stay loyal to you. And the tires will serve you and stick with you for a long time if you properly maintain it. Hence, you would not need to spend money on the replacement. You have a win-win situation here.

Safety

At the end of the day, safety trumps all. Your tires will remain in good shape if you maintain them well enough. The passengers and the driver, both, will be safe.

Final Words

After reading the 5 tips to extend the life of your tires, you should be able to keep them around for quite a bit. We hope you can maintain the health of your tires. Have a good and safe ride!