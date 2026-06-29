90s FAVOURITES ADDED TO BENTS PARK LIVE LINE UP

A CROWD-pleasing 90s boyband will be heading to South Shields next month, as the latest exciting addition to the stellar line-up for a much-loved summer concert.

The ever-popular Sunday shows, part of the This is South Tyneside Festival, return on 19 July, headlined by local star, Joe McElderry.

And now South Tyneside Council has unveiled another top act set to take to the stage that day – 911.

The band, which notched up ten top ten hits and sold more than six million albums worldwide, burst on to the music scene with their cover of Shalamar’s Night To Remember, before going on to claim the number one spot with Little Bit More.

They’ll join Joe, Sonia and local performers Shelley Stevens and Channy for what promises to be a fantastic day of live music, which will also celebrate Pride in South Tyneside.

Councillor Elliott Curry, Lead Member for Culture, Leisure, Tourism and the Voluntary Sector at South Tyneside Council said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome 911 to this year’s Bents Park Live line-up.

“They’re a band that so many people will remember, and their addition really adds to what is already shaping up to be a brilliant day of music and celebration.

“The Festival is all about bringing people together and creating unforgettable moments, and with artists like this alongside fantastic local talent, we’re sure this will be a day to remember.

“These events offer incredible value for money and give residents and visitors the chance to enjoy live performances from well-known artists right here on our doorstep.”

The concerts this year are being supported by Go North East and Managing Director, Ben Gilligan said the company was delighted to be involved.

“We’re proud to be sponsoring this year’s This is South Tyneside Festival, a fantastic celebration of music, community and the best of South Tyneside,” he said.

“As the region’s largest bus operator, we’re passionate about connecting people with the places and events that matter to them. The festival is a brilliant opportunity for residents and visitors to come together, support the local area and enjoy a great summer of entertainment by the coast.

“We’re delighted to be playing our part and look forward to helping people get there sustainably and affordably by bus.”

The opening show will be followed on 26 July when the spotlight turns to 1980s legends, ABC, who enjoyed a string of hits including The Look of Love, Poison Arrow and When Smokey Sings, supported by Chesney Hawes and Nuromantica.

The final show will take place on 2 August when the legendary DJ Judge Jules takes to the stage, performing a set of dancefloor favourites alongside a full live band.

The final concert will also feature one of the UK’s leading commercial dance artists, Ultrabeat.

A range of local talent will appear at each event, continuing South Tyneside’s commitment to supporting up-and-coming artistes and giving them a chance to perform in front of large audiences.

General admission for tickets bought in person is £5 for those aged 17 to 65, with tickets priced at £2 for those aged 11 to 16 or 66 and over, and free for those aged 10 and under. Online tickets are subject to a booking fee, which does not apply to free tickets.

Tickets can be purchased directly from www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk and once purchased will be emailed and then scanned on entry to the event.

As well as the Sunday Concerts, the This is South Tyneside Festival returns with its annual live music programme at the Amphitheatre the spectacular Summer Parade, Proms in the Park and Kids Fun-Fest.

For the full programme of events at this year’s South Tyneside Festival go to www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk