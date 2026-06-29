Brenda Blethyn Revealed as Next Guest for Sell-Out Desert Island Flicks Series

BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning actress Brenda Blethyn is set to take the hot seat for the next instalment of Desert Island Flicks at Tyneside Cinema, as the hit live series celebrates a remarkable first year of sell-out success.

Best known and loved for her role as Vera, as well as acclaimed performances in films including Secrets & Lies, Little Voice and Pride & Prejudice, Brenda will join host Dave Johns on Monday 27 July to share the films that have shaped her life and career.

The special event comes as Desert Island Flicks marks its first birthday, having welcomed more than 850 audience members across four consecutive sell-out shows featuring James Purefoy, Stewart Lee, Bill Bailey and Christopher Eccleston. Since launching in summer 2025, the unique format has rapidly become one of Tyneside Cinema’s most popular live events, blending film clips, personal stories and audience conversation in an intimate and entertaining evening.

Brenda Blethyn said: “I’ve spent much of my life in cinemas, both as an audience member and on screen, so the chance to sit down and talk about the films that have stayed with me over the years is a real treat. I’ve heard wonderful things about Desert Island Flicks and the Tyneside audience, and I’m very much looking forward to sharing some stories, memories and a few cinematic favourites.”

Hosted by actor and comedian Dave Johns, star of I, Daniel Blake, Desert Island Flicks invites guests to reveal the films they simply couldn’t live without, accompanied by clips and anecdotes that offer a fascinating glimpse into the moments that have inspired them.

Dave Johns said: “What we’ve created with Desert Island Flicks is something really special. Every guest brings a completely different perspective and Brenda is someone whose career has touched so many people over the years. She’s funny, warm, honest and a brilliant storyteller, so I know this is going to be a cracking night.”

Nic Greenan, Chief Executive of Tyneside Cinema, said: “To reach our first birthday with four sell-out events behind us is fantastic. The response from audiences has exceeded all expectations and it’s clear there’s a real appetite in the North East for these kinds of unique live experiences. We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Brenda Blethyn as our next guest and expect demand for tickets to be incredibly high.”

As well as offering audiences a unique evening with some of the UK’s most celebrated creative talents, Desert Island Flicks also raises funds for Tyneside Cinema’s Talent Unit, funded by the Sir Graham Wylie Foundation, helping create opportunities for young people from working-class backgrounds seeking careers in film and television.

Desert Island Flicks with Brenda Blethyn takes place at Tyneside Cinema on Monday 27 July at 6.30pm.

Tickets are available now from:

Tyneside Cinema Ticket Booking Page