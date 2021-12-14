There’s nothing more annoying than having your day brought to a standstill by a puncture, and it can even be dangerous if you happen to be travelling at speed when disaster strikes. Unfortunately, electric scooters are even more at risk than bicycles and cars from punctures because of their small wheels, so what can you do to keep your tyres safe and get back up and running quickly when the worst happens? Let’s take a look.

Take care of your tyres

Look after your tyres, and they’ll look after you. It sounds like a cliché, but it’s true! The vast majority of punctures can be prevented with just a little basic maintenance, and by taking the time to look after your wheels, you’ll have your tyres living a lot longer. The biggest cause of punctures isn’t even getting things stuck in your tyres; it is because there is too little air in them. Your wheels get a lot of their strength from the air pressure inside them, and when that pressure is low, it can cause your tyres to whack into the metal rim of your wheels and poke holes in them. Simple wear and tear also cause punctures, and once the protective rubber treads have worn away, even small stones can make holes in your inner tube. The answer? Keep your tyres inflated and replace them when they get worn.

Avoid bad weather

Bad weather can play havoc with your tyres for obvious reasons and reasons that aren’t so clear. Rainwater can wash all kinds of things onto paths, such as rocks and other sharp objects, so you should be extra careful when checking to see if there’s anything stuck. Even something that doesn’t cause a puncture immediately can cause damage if it’s left in your tyre, so you should always check if you ride in the rain. Even worse, water can wash rocks and other small particles inside your tyres where their constant pressure against the inner tube can wear it away and make a hole.

Be prepared

While there are ways to keep your tyres healthier for longer and to avoid punctures, you’re going to get one at some point in your scooter’s life, so it’s a good idea to be prepared in case that happens. One solution is to patch up the hole, which isn’t a long term option but should be good enough to get you home so you can change your tyre. Scooter tyres are a lot like bicycle tyres, and you can patch them up using a sticking plaster or inner tube sealant. A plaster blocks the hole to stop air escaping, while sealant sticks to the hole and dries over it, plugging the leak. Another option is to carry a spare tyre with you, as well as a repair kit with levers that will let you take off the old tyre and add the new one on the move. It’s a little trickier, but you’ll be up and running again without missing a beat!

Get the right parts

Avoiding disaster is as easy as being prepared ahead of time, which is why it’s always a good idea to make sure you have all the spares and repairs you could need on hand in case something goes wrong. At Moose Scooters, we’ve got you covered. We have everything from sealant and repair kits to spare parts for a whole range of scooters, so you don’t have to leave it up to chance!