Self-care is a necessity for our physical and mental health, yet most of the time, it’s the first thing we forget when we are stretched for time. With family, work or school and other activities taking over our schedule, squeezing in some “me” time can be challenging.

Adequate self-care, though, is essential for us to be the best version of ourselves. When we are at the best physical and mental state possible, we improve how we handle our relationships and tasks, too.

Simply put, the times when you feel that you are unable to pay attention to your self-care are the times when you need it the most. Whether you want to pause for a cup of tea or to work on your monthly craft box, it’s important to set aside some time for yourself.

If you feel that you’re too busy, figuring out where to squeeze your “me” time can be tough. If you need some help, check out this guide:

Do A Digital Detox

A digital detox is easier said than done, especially in a society where nearly everyone uses technology.

Most of our schedules require the use of technology – whether it’s for work, school or pleasure. Technology connects more people than ever. The more we spend time in the digital world, however, the less we connect with ourselves and loved ones in real life.

Initially, we think notifications are necessary. Every day, we are bombarded by messages on emails, social media, radios, podcasts and more. They are necessary, but they can also be noisy.

Instead of immersing yourself in tech, choose to disconnect for 30 minutes a day. If you’re feeling braver, unplug for a whole day or two.

Without the distraction of technology, you have more quiet time and space to think, build more conscious connections, de-stress and enjoy conversations in real life.

Journal for 10 Minutes A Day

Journaling is a good way to express your thoughts, connect with yourself and boost productivity. It’s also up to you how you want to journal. Plus, you don’t have to spend all morning or all night writing down your thoughts. Just 10 minutes is enough.

If you are going to do journaling for the first time, here are some ways to start:

Write down your goals (daily, weekly, monthly or yearly – however you want it)

Positive affirmations (build your inner narrative and self-belief)

Write down what you’re thankful for (an easy way to build positivity)

List down your wins (celebrating and acknowledging them brings out the good vibes)

Journal about your day (so you can look back on something)

Journaling is an easy, accessible and practical way to connect with your inner self while realizing your purpose in life and dreams.

Prepare Healthy Meals

Self-employed workers have busy schedules that can get just as frantic as if you reported to the office. Whether you work from home or report to the office, your schedule is filled with picking up calls, answering emails, running around for meetings, editing and catching up with all of your deadlines – all the while trying to squeeze some breathing time in between.

When the day unfolds chaotically, most people initially eat whatever is the easiest to order. Some people even forget to eat until they realize that they’re hungry at three in the morning.

At the start of the week, scope your schedule and prepare your meals ahead of time, so that your body receives healthy food. Nutritious food is important in keeping your body fit and healthy. When you’re always busy, creating these little habits will keep you functioning as your best self.

Practice Micro Self-Care Activities

If you don’t have the time to spend on self-care, that’s OK. Self-care need not be a huge commitment every day. Instead, it might be helpful if you focus on micro self-care activities, which are short activities that take your mind off things.

Consider doing the following:

Stretch before you go to bed. Spend two minutes taking deep, intentional breaths when you wake up. Listen to podcasts that discuss mindfulness and self-care. Read a book during your ten-minute break. Order Starbucks’ most expensive drink to complete the atmosphere if you’d like. When your energy dips in the afternoon, put on your favorite song to sing and dance to.

There are so many micro self-care activities that you can do. If you completed all the activities listed above, you’d be enjoying 30 minutes of self-care.

Self-care is not selfish. It’s about being self-aware and giving yourself time to recover from the many things you’re committed to. Don’t hesitate to give yourself some “me” time.