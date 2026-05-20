A MYSTERIOUS CARNIVOROUS PLANT SPOTTED IN THE POISON GARDEN AT THE ALNWICK GARDEN…

Visitors to the infamous The Poison Garden at The Alnwick Garden may have spotted a new carnivorous plant emerging among its deadly residents…

Visitors to the infamous The Poison Garden at The Alnwick Garden may have spotted a new carnivorous plant emerging among its deadly residents…

The unusual specimen (believed to be a fast-growing, man-eating plant known as Audrey II) has been spotted sprouting as Little Shop of Horrors wows audiences at Northern Stage.

The Poison Garden at The Alnwick Garden, which is known for housing some of the world’s most toxic and deadly plants, is no stranger to intrigue but this latest arrival – with its suspiciously sharp teeth and taste for human blood – may be its most theatrical yet.

John Knox, Head Guide at The Poison Garden said: “We’re used to warning visitors not to touch, taste or smell the plants in the Poison Garden… but this might be the first time we’ve had to tell them not to feed one. Audrey II is certainly one of our more… demanding residents.”

Audrey II is no ordinary houseplant. Sweet-talking, fast-growing and dangerously persuasive, she starts life as a mysterious botanical curiosity before revealing a far darker appetite. With a taste for human blood and a knack for manipulation, Audrey II quickly takes control, luring Seymour into feeding her as she grows bigger, bolder and far more demanding. Equal parts comic and chilling, she’s the ultimate scene-stealer – a larger-than-life character with a voice you can’t ignore.

Little Shop of Horrors runs at Northern Stage from 8–23 May, bringing comedy, horror and iconic songs like Suddenly Seymour and Feed Me (Git It!) to Newcastle audiences. Leading the cast is West End star Amena El-Kindy (Les Misérables), who will play Audrey, opposite Kristian Cunningham as Seymour – the florist who discovers the mysterious plant with a dangerous appetite.

Northern Stage Artistic Director Natalie Ibu said, “Little Shop of Horrors is the perfect mouthful of a musical. It balances comedy and menace brilliantly, it’s funny, a little bit scary and has a completely irresistible score. We can’t wait to welcome audiences into Skid Row for what promises to be a big-hearted, high-energy and gloriously mischievous night out.”