STORY CHAIR PROJECT EXPANDS TO SOUTH TYNESIDE HOSPITAL THANKS TO BARBOUR FOUNDATION SUPPORT

Children and families attending outpatient appointments at South Tyneside District Hospital will now benefit from a little extra comfort, creativity and calm, as The Children’s Foundation brings its much-loved Story Chair project to the hospital’s Children’s Day Unit.

Children and families attending outpatient appointments at South Tyneside District Hospital will now benefit from a little extra comfort, creativity and calm, as The Children’s Foundation brings its much-loved Story Chair project to the hospital’s Children’s Day Unit.

The expansion has been made possible thanks to generous funding from the Barbour Foundation, enabling the charity to build on the success of the project already delivered at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead by the charity. Barbour funded a pilot for six months and the charity are now seeking funding to make sure that it continues and become a regular part of the offer for children and families at the hospitals.

Delivered by expert storyteller Tom, the Story Chair sessions take place once a week, transforming waiting areas into welcoming, imaginative spaces full of crafts, stories and imagination. Through engaging storytelling and hands-on craft activities, children and families are given the chance to relax and enjoy themselves while waiting for appointments or attending regular clinics.

The impact is immediate and meaningful – by helping to reduce boredom and anxiety, the sessions create a calmer environment not only for children and their families, but also for NHS staff, who can carry out tests and consultations more easily when young patients feel at ease.

Sean Soulsby, Chief Executive of The Children’s Foundation, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Barbour Foundation for making it possible to bring our Story Chair project to South Tyneside Hospital. We know that hospital visits can be daunting for children and their families, particularly when they involve ongoing appointments or treatment. This project plays a vital role in easing that anxiety, using the power of storytelling and creativity to create moments of calm, connection and joy. Having seen the positive impact at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead, we are delighted to now extend that support to even more families across our region.”

Dame Margaret Barbour, Chairman, The Barbour Foundation said “We are delighted to be supporting The Children’s Foundation Story Telling Project at South Tyneside Hospital’s Children’s Day Unit. It makes a real difference to children undergoing treatment, providing a warm welcome and engaging distraction during what can be a challenging time.”

A parent who attended one of the sessions said, “We were greeted by a lovely nurse and Tom. Tom was absolutely amazing, so friendly, funny and just a great guy. Tom and all of the staff are FAB”.

The Children’s Foundation has a long-standing commitment to improving health inequalities here in the region and making serious stuff fun for children and young people through recognising that small interventions can make a significant difference during what can often be stressful moments for families.

With the support of partners like the Barbour Foundation, the charity continues to expand its reach, ensuring more children across the North East can benefit from projects that prioritise wellbeing, creativity and care.