Striking exterior design for the brand’s new model: the CUPRA el-Born

Up to 310 mile (500km) range thanks to gross 82kWh battery

Fast recharge capability enables 161 miles range added in 30 minutes

0-to-31mph in only 2.9 seconds

The new CUPRA el-Born will be produced at the Zwickau factory

Milton Keynes, 8 July 2020: Today, CUPRA confirms that the next model to join the family will be all-electric: the CUPRA el-Born.

Since its appearance at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the el-Born Concept Car has drawn praise for its sleek looks and personality. Since then, the design team has continued to evolve the vehicle’s styling, giving it a sportier character and an even more striking visual appeal.

Developed on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, the CUPRA el-Born boasts a cutting-edge drivetrain: a 77kWh (gross: 82kWh) battery, driving the rear wheels, offering a range of up to 310 miles (500km). Thanks to its fast charging capability, the CUPRA el-Born will take the energy needed for at least 161miles (260km) in only 30 minutes. Not only is the battery efficient but also powerful, delivering acceleration from 0-31mph (0-50km/h) in only 2.9 seconds.

The CUPRA el-Born will also offer convenience features such as an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display and full connectivity. The interior encapsulates CUPRA philosophy, with sports bucket seats, the new CUPRA steering wheel with CUPRA mode buttons and high-quality, sustainably-sourced material choices throughout.

The new CUPRA el-Born will be manufactured at the Zwickau plant in Germany.

SEAT Vice-President for Sales and Marketing and CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths stated: “CUPRA el-Born displays all the genes of the CUPRA brand and we have taken the original concept to the next level creating a new sporty and dynamic design and reengineering the technological content. CUPRA el-Born is the living proof that performance and electrification are a great match.”

The new CUPRA el-Born’s launch in 2021 will bring sustainable mobility with a unique character and dynamism, as well as future-thinking technology, that customers demand.