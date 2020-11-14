The rainbow has become the symbol of support during the COVID-19 pandemic. It serves as a tool that shows solidarity to NHS workers that are on the front line. Reportedly, the trend was started by a nurse that wanted to create a sign of hope for staff in hospitals and patients across the country. As a result, thousands of people including children have been encouraged to make pictures that spread that hope across the United Kingdom. Ever since then, the rainbow has become a symbol of moral aid.

How It All Began?

The trend has started in Italy and has quickly spread out across the country. Many of the rainbows were accompanied by the slogan “Andra Tutto bene” which in English when translated would mean “Everything will be fine”.

Since this campaign has been proven to be uplifting, it quickly began to spread in other parts of the world like Canada, Span, the United States, and the United Kingdom as well. Hundreds of pictures have started to appear in windows across the UK, especially in residential areas. Colorful pictures could be seen everywhere and were meant to show a message of support to NHS staff. Quickly, NHS Rainbow Logo has inspired the frontline workers with its supportive and thankful words. All artwork can be shared digitally. NHS spokesperson has asked people to share images digitally by using the hashtag #RainbowsForNightingale. Ever since then, many parents and their children have been displaying pictures of their art on doors, windows, and roads online as a sign of moral support.

Signs Of Appreciation

Across the country, children have been showing their work accompanied by encouraging words. Eadie, a four-year-old pupil from Lakeside Primary School in Tamworth is one of them. Many others have done the same, like eight-year-old Harrison from Cottingham in Leicestershire. He has decided to make a 3D artwork. In Newcastle, Aron, Alex, and Amelia have each made a rainbow that is now proudly displayed in their home.

Adults have also shown their appreciation and support to NHS workers. Ed Brockway a 33-year-old from Salsbury has manufactured and designed a large rainbow structure that has been installed on the drive of his parent’s house. The construction was commissioned by his father Kevin as a way to thank the National Health Service for fighting the pandemic.

Posters that people have made are also cheering up patients and medical professionals at Poole Hospital, The Royal Bournemouth, and Christchurch Hospitals in Dorset.

The Bright Future

The sign of hope has appeared in the sky in several parts of the country on April twenty-second. A double rainbow that showed up on that Wednesday evening is a phenomenon that represented for many people the sign of what the future will bring. It has happened while the people were applauding on their doorsteps as a sign of support to NHS.

Weather Watchers at BBC have captured this extraordinary occurrence that took place all around England. In some parts of the country, people could spot vivid streaks of colors while others could see double rainbow arches to the fullest.

There is no doubt that health professionals who work diligently during this pandemic have a really important and responsible job. From cleaners, pharmacists, nurses, and doctors, health workers are looking after people that are feeling unwell.

Showing them how much they are appreciated for what they are doing is the least people can do. It can be done by making images or constructions of rainbows or even by NHS rainbow logos embroidered onto clothing at CustomUniforms.co.uk. Saying thank you through creative expression and by doing your part to reduce the coronavirus spread is the least that you can do.