Abarth presents two new special limited-edition series embodying style and performance

The exclusive Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro features elegant black livery embellished with gold details

The adrenaline-packed Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha celebrates the partnership between the two brands, started in 2015

The two new special series available to order from 4 th September priced at £21,590 OTR for Monster Energy Yamaha and £22,345 OTR for Scorpioneoro

The two special series will be unveiled to the international media on September 18 at a virtual press conference

Today, Abarth presents two special series – the exclusive Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro and the adrenaline-packed Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha – which epitomise the brand’s dual soul of style and performance, as well as two of its fundamental values of heritage and fun.

The Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro is a limited edition of just 2,000 models globally that pays homage to the exclusive A112 Abarth ‘Gold Ring’, better known to fans as the A112 Abarth ‘Targa Oro’. A truly exclusive car, only 150 models of which were produced in 1979, all featuring a black livery, gold details, sophisticated interiors and a wide range of equipment as standard, in line with the Italian tradition of ‘granturismo’ cars.

The second special Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha series is the perfect expression of the Scorpion and Yamaha brands’ shared values, rooted in performance, racing, technology and fun.

This partnership, started in 2015, is still going strong, based on its ability to overcome sporting and racing barriers with many adrenaline-packed special series: the Abarth 595 Yamaha Factory Racing Edition (2015), the two-seater Abarth 695 biposto Yamaha Factory Racing Edition (2015), and finally, the Limited Edition Abarth 695 XSR Yamaha (2017). Today, the baton is handed to the new Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha series, in its limited edition of 2,000 units globally, to continue the journey embarked on together, now with an extra ‘energy boost’ from its new collaboration with Monster, the renowned energy drink that shares Abarth and Yamaha’s quest for challenge, love for sport and search for emotions.

Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro

The exclusive Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro represents the perfect blend of lifestyle and performance. Designed for those who want comfort in their daily use of the car, sophisticated details and do not want to forego performance. Under its bonnet, 165hp delivers a power-to-weight ratio of 6.5kg/hp and acceleration from 0 to 62mph in a staggering 7.3 seconds. Its 1.4 T-jet engine with Euro6D TEMP homologation is paired with mechanical transmission. Its adrenaline-packed performance seamlessly combined with a distinctive and unique look as a tribute to the A112 Abarth ‘Targa Oro’, is characterised by its black livery, decorative gold lining around its bodywork and the glossy gold-painted alloy wheels.

The special Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro series bears prestigious numbered plate in its cockpit and features exclusive details. From the outside, it is recognisable by its black scorpion livery and the matt black chessboard roof perfectly matches the grey finish of the handles, mirror caps, and the front and rear DAM. To emphasise its coolness even further, this new special series includes golden details, such as the scorpion on the bonnet, the lining around its bodywork and the 17-inch gold alloy wheels with the golden scorpion on the hubcap.

Inside, the interior receives new Abarth ‘Scorpionflage’ front sports seats with black leather upholstery, front seat head restraints, embroidered with ‘Scorpioneoro’ lettering alongside the Italian flag and Abarth embroidery, Scorpion Black dashboard with matt black details, a gold plate on the central tunnel, and personalised mats.

To top everything off, the Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro offers the best infotainment currently available: the 7-inch HD UconnectTM system fitted with Apple CarPlay and Google Android AutoTM* – a fast platform with high definition monitor, GPS and DAB digital radio – as well as the sophisticated BeatsAudio™ system with overall output of 480W and a 8-channel digital speaker including a cutting-edge equalisation algorithm capable of reproducing the full sonic spectrum of a recording studio.

Last but not least, a special limited-edition chronograph watch has been created by Breil, dedicated to the new special Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro series, which includes an incision of the golden Scorpion logo.

Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha

The new Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha special series is designed as an exclusive product, defining the ultra-high performance of Abarth. Produced in a limited edition of 2,000 units, the new special series celebrates the partnership between the two brands, which has now lasted since 2015. A bond based on shared values: performance, racing, technology and fun.

Aesthetically inspired by the livery of the 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s YZR-M1, the exterior of the new special series features a dual colour blue and black livery bearing the ‘Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’ logo on its lower side, just above the 595 logo. The special series is finished off with the Monster ‘claw’ on the bonnet, a sign of the new collaboration between the Scorpion and the renowned energy drink. The dark colours are contrasted with the grey finishes, as seen in the door handles and the front and rear DAM.

On the inside, the model features the special new Abarth sports seats with blue finishes and the ‘Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’ logo on the head restraints. The blue lining stands out from the black dashboard, mirroring the dual colour livery, while the numbered plate is placed on the central tunnel.

The Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha is equipped with a 1.4 T-jet engine with Euro6D TEMP homologation, with manual transmission delivering 165hp.

As standard, it includes a racecar inspired flat-bottom steering wheel and centring stripe on the top part of the steering wheel rim, particularly useful for sports car driving. The Sport button controls the maximum torque delivery, power steering system calibration and throttle response, last but not least followed by the rumble of the Record Monza exhaust with active valve. The braking system – designed ad hoc for Abarth – provides maximum safety when decelerating via the 284-mm front and 240-mm rear ventilating discs. Also as standard is the Koni rear suspension, with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology to increase road holding, handling and stability, making it a unique driving experience.

The 7-inch HD Uconnect™, complete with Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto™*, i.e. the best smartphone-mirroring solutions for Apple iOS and Android, is also included aboard the Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha as standard. This one-of-a-kind platform comes with the Abarth Telemetry system built-in, allowing drivers to measure their performance. Last but not least, this special series includes a dedicated splash screen, displaying the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP logo on the screen at start-up.