For many people, when the weather begins to warm up, it means it is time to get outside and start a garden. However, for those who are new to gardening, or anyone who hasn’t had much gardening success in the past, some tips may be needed to get it right.

While it is possible to learn more from Weed Seeds USA about gardening and getting plants to grow, some general tips that will help can be found below. Remember, knowing what to do is half the battle when it comes to encouraging plants to grow.

Choose the Right Location for the Garden

When selecting a location for a garden, regardless of if it is to grow vegetables or something else, it is important to find a spot that gets a minimum of six hours of sun per day. Most plants, such as cucumbers, melons, peppers, beans, and tomatoes, require a minimum of six hours of full sun per day. Finding a location that faces south is going to be the best place to start.

If the only available spot for a garden plot gets under six hours of sun per day, consider growing plants that aren’t so demanding. For example, beets, potatoes, carrots, spinach, and lettuce can all grow with less sun.

Keep the Garden Close

It is a good idea to plant the garden close to the house. This will ensure it is possible to go outside often and check up on it. It will also help people remember they need to care for their garden. When the garden is nearby, it will also be possible to tell when the plants need something.

Ensure a Source of Water Is Nearby

Some people don’t give much thought to this when they first plant their garden. However, it is important to make sure there is a source of water nearby. While it may be possible to get longer hoses or invest in a bigger sprinkler system, planting the garden near a source of water is a much easier solution.

Keep the Ground Level

When planting a garden, keeping it on level ground is best. If there is a small slope, it will be fine, but it should not be overly steep. If the slope is too steep, it can cause erosion. If a person plans to plant on the slanted ground, they may want to consider using raised beds, which can be made level. Remember, any slant—even a slight one—can cause some plants to get too little water while others get too much.

Start with a Small Garden

A garden can seem like a fun idea in the beginning. However, it is also a lot of work. If someone tries to start a garden that is too big too soon, it is going to cause all types of issues. Instead, add more plants over time. This is going to ensure that a person does not take on too much and will help prevent plants from dying.

When it comes to planting a garden, there are more than a few factors to consider. Be sure to keep the tips here in mind to ensure that the desired results are achieved. Being informed is the best way to ensure that a garden has the best chance of success.