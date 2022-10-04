Glenn Amato, Managing Director at ADT UK&I explains: “Moving into a university house after being in halls of residence should be an exciting time. But with lots of carefree students all living together under one roof, each with many expensive personal belongings, such as laptops and phones, burglars can sadly see student homes as a bit of a quick win with potentially big payoffs.

“Universities are notoriously bad at publishing crime data (both on and off campus) and so before deciding on an area to live, it is highly recommended that students compare the crime rates within the most popular student areas using data from ADT’s Crime In My Area tool, an easy, online platform to check crime rates in a given postcode.

“Once students have picked an area to live, the good news is that there are many simple ways to keep a house safe and sound from unwanted intruders, leaving students free to be able to focus on enjoying university life. The below advice provides simple and practical ways for students to look after a house for the first time, to help make living away from home a little safer and less daunting.”

ADT guidance on protecting a university house from burglars

Remember to always lock your windows and doors: Seems simple right, but the more doors and windows a home has, the more potential entry points there are. Before leaving for university or a social engagement, check that every window and door of the property is closed and locked – an open window is a big temptation for opportunists, even if it’s only left open at night. It’s crucial to make sure all doors are locked (front and back) before heading out, as it’s harder to hear someone entering the property from the back of the house. Also, if there’s a lock on the bedroom door, always remember to lock it before heading to lectures or on a night out.

Make it look like someone is home even when they’re not: There are times throughout the year when universities close and the homes will be sat empty and so making it appear like someone is home could help to deter burglars. Smart bulbs (and smart plugs) can connect to a home’s Wi-Fi and can be operated remotely via a smart phone, even when no one is home. This is a great way to indicate that a house is occupied out of term-time, rather than the predictable routine of a conventional plug-in timer switch.

Keep valuables out of sight: This is a simple step that can make a big difference. Before leaving the house (or going to bed), make sure there are no flashy valuables or expensive bits of tech left lying around, especially in any places that are visible from the exterior of the home. If you’re leaving the house for a long period of time, such as for the Christmas holidays, remember to take all your valuables with you, such as your laptop. It’s also worth keeping a back-up of your coursework on the cloud or an external hard drive, just in case the worst does happen, and your laptop is stolen.

Forget hiding a key: Most people have managed to lock themselves out at least once but hiding a key in the vicinity of a home – whether under a flowerpot or above the doorframe – simply isn’t worth the risk. If a spare must be kept outside, at least keep it in a locked key safe, which requires a code.

Be mindful on social media: Tempting as it is to share snaps when the house is lying empty, posting a location on a non-private social media account is a clear signal to potential intruders that the house is empty. Don’t let criminals know when the home is vulnerable to intrusion. ONS 1 has revealed that it is as likely that a burglary is conducted by a stranger as it is to be done by someone who is known to the victim.

Set your alarm: If there’s one installed in the property, be sure to use it!