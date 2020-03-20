On Wednesday 11th March, the all-new PEUGEOT 208 was awarded the ‘Best Small Car’ and the all-new 2008 SUV was awarded the ‘Best Compact SUV’ at the 32nd Fleet News Awards, held at the Grosvenor House Hotel. The PEUGEOT 508 was highly commended in the ‘Best Upper Medium’ category, as was the 3008 SUV in the ‘Best Mid-Size SUV’ category.

The all-new PEUGEOT 208 and the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV had a successful night at the Fleet News Awards 2020, taking home two of the ceremony’s top accolades. PEUGEOT’s all-new supermini was named ‘Best Small Car’ and the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV ‘Best Compact SUV’ of the year. Both the PEUGEOT 508 and 3008 SUV were also highly commended in the ‘Best Upper Medium’ and ‘Best Mid-Size SUV’ categories respectedly.

Launched in January 2020, the all-new 208 is the first model in PEUGEOT’s range to be released under the new philosophy of ‘choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain’ and is available as a full electric vehicle or with both efficient petrol and diesel engines. PEUGEOT‘s electrification strategy will see a full electric model range available by 2023.

Judges were particularly impressed with the technology and low running costs of the all-new PEUGEOT 208, making it a strong proposition for businesses and company car drivers.

The all-new 2008 SUV was launched in February 2020 and was praised by Fleet News for its modern and distinctive styling, and high-quality interior.

The spacious new model measures 4.3m long, 1.77m wide and 1.55m high, with a maximum boot capacity of 1,467 litres.

The all-new PEUGEOT 208 and 2008 SUV feature the latest-generation 3D PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® with a compact multifunction steering wheel, a configurable 3D head-up display panel and either a 7” or 10” HD capacitive colour touchscreen. Further technological aids included are PEUGEOT Connect SOS and Assistance, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function (depending on trim), Lane Positioning Assist and Mirror Screen® offering Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto connectivity.

Martin Gurney, Director Fleet & Used Vehicles, Groupe PSA UK said: “We are all incredibly proud to have the all- new PEUGEOT 208 and 2008 SUV recognised in such high regard by Fleet News. Both models only went on sale in the UK this year, so it is great to see them off to such a great start.

“Both of our outstanding new models offer businesses and drivers the option of switching to electric, with enough mileage to cover all driving requirements. We look forward to seeing how the all-new PEUGEOT 208 and 2008 SUV are received by drivers as we make further additions to our range to encourage an electric revolution.”

The Fleet News Award are the latest accolades to be bestowed on both the product and the brand. In 2019 PEUGEOT was named as J.D Power’s most reliable brand and earlier this month the all-new PEUGEOT 208 was named European Car of the Year 2020.

Fleet News awarded their winners at a ceremony held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Wednesday 11th March. The judging panel was made up of some of the industry’s most respected fleet, leasing and pricing experts.

To find out more about the all-new PEUGEOT 208, visit: https://www.peugeot.co.uk/showroom/new-208/

To find out more about the all-new 2008 SUV visit: https://www.peugeot.co.uk/showroom/new-2008-SUV/