One of the North East’s leading digital marketing companies has appointed Guy Dowsett to the new role of Commercial Director.

Guy, originally from London, spent 12 years as Fashion Advertising Director for Bauer Media, looking after flagship titles including FHM. He moved to the North East in 2014 and worked as Enterprise Account Manager at Communicator before joining Visualsoft as an Account Director.

Allies Group recently launched following the merger of Digital Allies and Remember Media and CEO, Chris March, has brought Guy on board to help develop the business commercially and achieve growth targets over the coming years.

Guy says: “Allies Group offers a wide range of marketing, content and training solutions all under one roof – a unique proposition in the North East. I’ll be working with our existing customers to ensure they’re utilising all the right services for their business, whilst seeking out relationships with new clients across the country.”

“I’ve known Chris for many years, and following the merger, now is the perfect time for me to join his business. It’s both a challenging and exciting time for businesses, as we ease out of lockdown, and I’m looking forward to working with the team at Allies Group to support our clients and help them master their digital marketing.”

Chris March adds: “This is a significant investment for Allies Group as we push forward with our growth plans. Guy has a rich history in the commercial world having worked in senior roles at some major organisations and I’m delighted he has agreed to join the business.”

Allies Group offers a range of bespoke creative content and publishing services, state of the art digital marketing and targeted training. Guy’s appointment is one of many planned over the coming months as the company looks to expand to over 40 members of staff.