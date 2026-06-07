An effortless escape – three days in the Innsbruck region

There’s no need to choose between culture and nature and the environment in the Innsbruck region – they can all be enjoyed in one seamless getaway.

Three days is all it takes for visitors to immerse themselves in a destination where historic streets meet dramatic mountain landscapes.

Travel sustainably – and get around easily

Easily accessible by rail from major European cities such as Munich, Vienna and Zurich, Innsbruck is an ideal destination for environmentally conscious travellers.

Visitors can rely on efficient public transport using the Welcome Card and can travel straight from Hauptbahnhof station to explore everything in the region, from the historic old town to surrounding alpine villages, with ease.

Climb summits in the morning, stroll through centuries-old streets in the afternoon, and unwind with exceptional cuisine by evening. Every day offers the perfect balance of sustainable travel, exploration, relaxation and discovery.

Day 1: From mountain peaks to city streets – the best of both worlds in a single day

In Innsbruck, the extraordinary is always within reach.

From the heart of the city, visitors can step onto the Nordkettenbahnen and climb to the Hafelekar mountain station at 2,256 metres in just 30 minutes. Here, sweeping views across the Karwendel mountain range set the tone for an unforgettable alpine experience.

Outdoor enthusiasts can begin their journey along the renowned Goetheweg trail or explore the geology-themed Geotrail, before returning to the city for a change of pace.

Innsbruck’s curated Walks to Explore offers the perfect afternoon with themed routes through the capital of Tyrol. Discover the history of iconic landmarks such as the Golden Roof and the Habsburg residences, alongside lesser-known treasures tucked within medieval alleyways and vibrant quarters.

Each route tells its own story, revealing a different side to the city.

Day 2: A journey through imperial heritage and contemporary wonder

Day two unveils the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

At the edge of Innsbruck’s old town lies Hofkirche Court Church, one of Tyrol’s most prominent cultural landmarks. Here, visitors encounter the ornate (yet empty) tomb of Emperor Maximilian I, watched over by the imposing and larger-than-life Schwarzen Mander bronze figures.

Next door, the Hofburg Imperial Palace showcases opulent Baroque state rooms, including the magnificent Giant’s Hall.

Beyond the city centre, the Renaissance splendour of Ambras Castle offers a captivating glimpse into history, with its collections of art, armour and portraits set within expansive parklands ideal for leisurely exploration.

In the afternoon, a short journey leads to the dazzling Swarovski Crystal Worlds in nearby Wattens, where contemporary design and sparkling installations create a truly immersive experience.

Day 3: Active adventures and culinary highlights

The Innsbruck region is a paradise for people who love to be on the move and those drawn to the great outdoors.

Trail runners can choose from an extensive network of routes catering to all abilities, combining physical challenge with breathtaking scenery.

For those who prefer their adrenaline thrill on two wheels, the Genuss-Radweg is a food-focused bike trail that winds past 24 farm shops and producers offering regional delicacies, from fresh dairy products to honey and baked goods. It’s as much a culinary journey as an active one.

Finish off your stay in style at the sun-drenched Mieming Plateau. Enjoy a round on its scenic 27-hole golf course before dining at Restaurant 141 by Joachim Jaud at Alpenresort Schwarz, a celebrated establishment awarded two Michelin stars and four Gault&Millau toques.

Enhancing the experience: Innsbruck Card and Welcome Card

Exploring everything the region offers is made effortless with the Innsbruck Card and the Welcome Card.

The Innsbruck Card, available for 24, 48 or 72 hours, includes a return trip on the funicular and cable cars, entry to numerous attractions, and access to public transport, making it easy to move between the mountain and the city.

The Welcome Card, offered free to guests staying at participating accommodation for at least two nights, provides additional benefits including complimentary or discounted entry to attractions and free travel on buses and trains throughout the region.

Whether drawn by culture, cuisine, or the call of the mountains, the Innsbruck region offers visitors a getaway that truly delivers the best of both worlds.

Rambling streets full of history or hiking trails with incredible views? Splendid cultural treasures or soaring mountain peaks? Chilled city vibe or fun and action in natural surroundings? You don’t have to choose between the things you love in the Innsbruck region.

If you have three days to spare and are looking for somewhere where you can scale summits in the morning and stroll through historical city streets in the afternoon, before spending your evening indulging in culinary delights, take a look at Innsbruck’s unique combination of urbane beat and alpine retreat.

Flights into Innsbruck are available from most UK airports, and the city centre is only a 20-minute drive from Innsbruck Airport.