New funding puts more entertainment on the menu at West Rainton community events

Guests and organisers at one of the West Rainton & Leamside Village Partnership's Doors Open, Kettle On afternoon teas, along with (centre, back) Kate Culverhouse of the Banks Group

More entertainment is on the menu for guests at a monthly community get-together in a County Durham village after housebuilder Banks Homes extended its support for the organisers into a third year.

The West Rainton & Leamside Village Partnership organises a range of events and activities right through the year which bring people of all ages from across the community together and also helps to tackle social isolation.

The Partnership’s Doors Open, Kettle On afternoon teas at the village’s Jubilee Hall on North Street were originally designed as dementia friendly events for older local residents, but are open to anyone to attend.

And now, thanks to a £2,000 Banks Homes grant, additional entertainment is going to be provided at the events, including flower arranging and guest vocalists singing songs that guests can join in with.

Free transport is laid on for anyone who needs help getting to and from the venue, while residents from local care homes are also invited along to the events to help increase their contact with the local community.

The grant is also contributing to the costs for the village’s biggest annual event, The Big Lunch, which will see around 400 people enjoying a range of attractions in the grounds of St Mary’s Church on Sunday 7th June, including music, science demonstrations, animal experiences and a performance from the West Rainton Primary School steel band.

Banks Homes is currently building 150 new homes at the Cathedral Meadows residential development off Station Road in the village and has supported a range of local community projects, including the installation of a new dedicated steel band practice room at the school which will be put in place in the coming months.

Chris Burns, treasurer at West Rainton & Leamside Village Partnership, says: “Everyone is treated equally at our Doors Open, Kettle On events, regardless of any issues with dementia or other illnesses, and we’ve learned a lot over the months about how to get the most out of our events to have some fun.

“The pick-up service means any transport barriers that residents face in coming along can be removed, while if people can’t make it for ill health or other reasons, we’ll visit them afterwards to make sure they don’t miss out on the food and treats we make available.

“We get lots of great feedback from lunch club guests and their families and carers, and we know just how much of a positive impact it has on their well-being, both on the day and through the days that follow as well.

“Being able to add extra dimensions to these events is only going to enhance this and we’re excited to be now putting our plans for this additional entertainment into action.

“Banks’ continuing support for our work gives us the chance to plan ahead, to think bigger than might otherwise be possible and to focus more on developing and hosting the best days that we can.”

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at the Banks Group, adds: “The Village Partnership team couldn’t be more committed to improving the opportunities and experiences available to everyone in West Rainton and we’re very pleased to be extending our support for their excellent work.”