An evening with… Chris Mullin

University of Sunderland, Hope Street Xchange, City Campus – Thursday, 14 September, 7pm-9pm – book via Eventbrite

Former Sunderland MP and Labour minister, Chris Mullin, in conversation with the Vice-Chancellor, Sir David Bell, about the latest volume of his widely acclaimed diaries.

From the fall of New Labour, to the death of the Queen, he paints a vivid picture of our recent, turbulent political history. Chris will be signing copies of his book after the event.

Free and open to all.

‘He will join Alan Clark in the pantheon of truly great diarists’, Matt d’Ancona.

‘Justly celebrated as masterpieces of the genre.’ Raphael Behr.

Please follow and like us: