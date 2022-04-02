Plexus Innovation has expanded for the third time in as many months, this time with the addition of a new operations coordinator.

Andrea Drakulic brings with her a wealth of experience in operations, as well as an academic background in global security. Most recently, Andrea completed a postgraduate degree in Defence, Development and Diplomacy at Durham University, focusing primarily on the emerging tech sector.

Born in Cyprus, Andrea has lived all over Europe and the 29-year-old, who now lives in Durham, is a former showjumper. The opportunity to learn and be involved in the early stages of GUARDIAN®, Plexus Innovation’s remote IoT technology that significantly improves business operations whilst reducing risks, costs, waste and environmental impact, is what most attracted her to the role.

Co-founder and managing director of Plexus Innovation, Ian Murray, said:

“As we welcome Andrea to the team, we are embarking on an exciting period of growth. In her new role she will focus on streamlining our existing processes and developing new operational systems, which should automate a lot of our internal systems benefitting both the team and our customers.

“By providing both programming and monitoring support, Andrea will be key in providing the first line of technology support, freeing up time for more product development and customer care.”

Plexus Innovation is changing the way many sectors monitor and measure essential services that need consistent compliance data, with their innovative IoT product GUARDIAN®.

GUARDIAN® remotely monitors and measures temperature, CO 2 , humidity and water systems, enabling insight-driven decisions via reliable compliance reporting, complete with real-time alerting to health risks or failing assets that otherwise may not be known about.

Andrea had the following to say:

“My initial focus will be on developing a system to streamline existing processes, with the aim of making everyone’s lives a little easier. This should then afford the experts in our team more time to concentrate on innovation and on ensuring Plexus Innovation continues to deliver impact. I am excited to be joining the company in its early stages of growth as, while the team may be small, they are already doing big things, particularly in the social housing and health sectors.”

More information on GUARDIAN® and Plexus Innovation is available by contacting andrea@plexus-innovation.com or by visiting www.plexus-innovation.com