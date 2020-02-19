A SEWING club has been handing out free knitted angels to Saltburn shoppers as part of Random Act of Kindness Day.

Joyce Baxtrum and Dot Pailing, who both live at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street, spent the day giving out the angels at a nearby Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The ladies, alongside other members of the Hazelgrove Court sewing club, also recently knitted pouches for baby animals orphaned by the wildfires in Australia.

Dot said: “We’d been knitting the angels since January as we wanted to do something to brighten the day for others. It feels very rewarding.”

Joyce added: “It’s been lovely handing the angels out. We’ll have to do it again.”

Ann Coates, a regular visitor to the care home, was one of those to receive an angel. She said: “What a lovely gesture. I’m very impressed with the knitting.”

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: “The ladies in our sewing club are always looking for a good cause they can support.

“After making “joey pouches” for the orphaned animals in Australia they set their sights on Random Act of Kindness Day for those closer to home.

“The angels were very gratefully received by shoppers in Saltburn, with one saying it’s the guardian angel they need and another said how marvellous of the ladies.”