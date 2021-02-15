Animmersion UK, the Teesside-based digital visualisation specialist, has relocated its Middlesbrough headquarters following a period of sustained growth for the business.

The company recently completed the move within Middlesbrough’s landmark Boho Zone and has announced plans to use part of its new office space to work collaboratively with local freelancers, once the latest national lockdown measures are lifted.

Animmersion is keen to utilise the skills of Tees Valley’s growing digital freelance community and has created a dedicated space for them to come into the office to work in a covid-secure environment on Animmersion projects alongside the company’s team of designers, artists and software engineers.

The new office also includes a new immersive technology area, featuring VR, AR and holographic technology, and a spacious new boardroom and breakout spaces to welcome visitors.

The new studio and demo areas will help drive innovation, with a space designed for bringing teams together to collaborate on solutions, and provide the opportunity for further innovation and product development.

The move represents another significant milestone for Animmersion and will accommodate its plans for accelerated growth.

Samuel Harrison, Managing Director of Animmersion UK, said: “Although we haven’t move far, we are delighted to have relocated to our new office. Being in amongst some of the UK’s most innovative businesses is important to us, that’s why we wanted to remain part of the Boho community.

“Tees Valley boasts some of the very best digital talent and we have an important role to play in nurturing and developing that talent. Providing the facility for the team to collaborate with local freelancers will enable us to grow the business further.”