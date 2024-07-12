Another award for managed service provider with national round to come

A leading managed service provider has added to its already impressive awards collection, with this latest win seeing it go through to the British Chamber of Commerce awards later this year.

razorblue has already won several accolades in 2024 including MSP of the Year in the Technology Reseller awards, and has now been awarded ‘Local Economy Future Business of the Year’ at the North East Chamber of Commerce Awards. The firm has also been featured in ‘top 100’ lists including Northern Tech 100 top 50 fast growing tech companies, and the E2E Tech 100 in the Independent.

Commercial Director, Mark Wilkinson said: “It’s always an honour to be recognized for the work that we do, and it’s great for our people to see that their unwavering hard work and dedication is acknowledged by judging panels. This latest award is testament to this and the team is excited to be through to the British Chamber of Commerce Awards as a result.

“We have seven offices, over 180 staff and more than 500 clients, so this national shortlisting, combined with our other wins, demonstrates how we have grown significantly while not diluting our core values.”

razorblue’s consistent commitment to ongoing commitment and seeking new ways to support its people as well as its customers, is one of the many reasons the business consistently achieves seven-figure growth year on year.The company’s long-term growth strategy centres around putting customers first, constantly improving service, evolving its product offering, and employing the most skilled technical experts.

razorblue specialises in managed IT, security services, super-fast connectivity, cloud and hosting and business software solutions across a broad range of industries.