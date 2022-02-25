A number of appointments have been made to the Board of Constructing Excellence in the North East (CENE).

Angela Carney, managing director, Carney Consultancy, joins representing Northern Counties Builders Federation (NCBF). Her appointment follows the retirement of Jeff Alexander, who represented NCBF on the Board for many years.

Jack Brayford, business development manager, Kier Construction, will become an observer on the Board, representing Generation for Change (G4C) and having won the G4C Future Leader Award in 2021.

Suzanne Blair, from GT3 Architects, will join the CENE Advisory Board, which is responsible for the organisation’s activities and events that take place throughout the year.

CENE, is a business support organisation, dedicated to delivering improved industry performance to achieve a better built environment. It is committed to working with the industry, its customers and the government, to make change happen and to deliver prosperity.

Angela Carney, said: “Being able to take a position on the CENE Board is a privilege, as its members are an inspiration to our industry with their enthusiasm, professionalism and desire to make the construction sector the very best it can be, particularly when it comes to attracting and retaining skilled people.

“I want to continue the good work of Jeff Alexander and hope to be a voice for the recognition and celebration of the trades within our industry and to help champion the OneVoice construction strategy.

“The strategy aims to build a successful, sustainable and inclusive construction industry, equipped with the people and technology to deliver a carbon neutral-built environment by 2050, if not before.”

Suzanne Blair, associate director at GT3 Architects, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the advisory board. Constructing Excellence, to me, is one of the only truly pan-industry organisations that represents everyone from trades to contractors and consultants to clients. By bringing everyone together into a collaborative, open and honest forum, we can tackle the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities the industry presents us. I hope to represent not only my organisation but the many similar ones we work with, whilst also championing the diversity this industry needs.”

Catriona Lingwood, chief executive at CENE, said: “We welcome Angela, Suzanne and Jack. We have developed a strong mix of experience and younger talent. The new appointments highlight this and strengthen the great work already done to drive change and improvement within our sector.”