Two long-serving members of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors’ specialist tax team have earned promotions into new senior roles.

Head of Corporate Tax Rachel Warriner and Head of Personal Tax Chris Moir are now Associate Directors of the Gosforth-based firm and have taken on additional responsibilities for the management of the independent business alongside their everyday roles.

Rachel joined RMT in 2014 as Corporate Tax Manager and was promoted to become head of the corporate tax team 3 years later.

She and her team advise owner-managed businesses and large corporates across and outside the North East on a range of tax compliance, planning and advisory matters.

She has particular expertise in Research and Development tax claims, capital allowances claims, employee share option schemes and company reorganisations.

Chris has been with RMT since 2004, joining straight from university as a Personal Tax Assistant before becoming head of the firm’s personal tax team in 2017.

His work covers tax planning, compliance and succession planning issues, and he has a particular specialism in inheritance tax including the use of trusts, tax efficient Wills, pre and post death planning and trust planning.

Rachel Warriner says: “We support a wide range of clients and the variety of the work has always made RMT an interesting place to work.

“I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to become an Associate Director of the firm and help develop the business further.”

Chris Moir adds: “The breadth of work we do and the interesting clients we work with makes RMT a really enjoyable place to work.

“I’ve had the chance to develop my skills and knowledge throughout my RMT career and I am looking forward to assisting with the continued growth of the business.”

RMT provides the full range of financial and business advisory services through its corporate finance, accountancy, specialist tax, medical & healthcare, and recovery & insolvency teams, and works with firms of all sizes both within and outside the North East.

Anthony Andreasen, director at RMT Accountants, adds: “Rachel and Chris have both been key members of our tax team for many years, and their contribution towards the firm’s continuing success and development very much merit their promotions.”