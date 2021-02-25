Swace is Suzuki’s second new model launched under the collaborative agreement between Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation.

Swace on sale now and adds a mid-size Hybrid estate car to Suzuki’s range with WLTP emissions of 103g/km from its 1.8-litre Hybrid Powertrain with E-CVT transmission.

Swace SZ-T available at £239 per month.

Recently introduced Swift 1.2-litre SZ-L Hybrid available at just £188 per month.

Suzuki GB PLC has recently launched the new Swace in the UK, a stylish Estate Car with an athletic design, smooth and stable ride comfort and advanced hybrid performance. The introduction of Swace completes the 100 per cent Hybrid model range for Suzuki.

As a mid-sized estate car with two specification grades, Swace adds even further versatility to the range and is ideally suited to both Private and Company Car users with WLTP Combined fuel consumption of 64.2mpg and attractive Suzuki Contract Hire offers available until the end of March 2021.

Taking the SZ-T model as an example, a deposit (9x advanced rentals) of just £2,151 is all that’s required followed by 35 monthly payments of £239 based on 8,000 miles per annum. Moving up to the even higher specification SZ5 model, initial deposit or 9 advance rentals is £2,264 with 35 monthly payments of £251 representing just £12 more per month than the SZ-T.

Standard specification is high and for the SZ-T model includes Seven airbags, Dual Zone automatic air conditioning, seven-inch LCD colour information screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto device connectivity, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, eight-inch centre dash touchscreen and Dynamic Radar Cruise control.

SZ5 adds Smart Door locking, Simple-Intelligent Park Assist, Front and Rear park distance sensors, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross traffic Alert and centre console tray with wireless charger.

Suzuki’s ever popular Swift 1.2-litre Dualjet Hybrid model is available in SZ-L, SZ-T and SZ5 grades with attractive PCH offers also available until the end of March.

Taking the recently introduced and highly specified SZ-L as an example and with optional metallic paint specified, an initial deposit of £1,074 is required equating to six advance monthly payments followed by 35 payments of just £188, again with an 8,000 miles per annum limit.

SZ-L is the volume selling model for the Swift range and offers even higher safety specification than before with six airbags, Radar Brake Support (automated emergency braking), Adaptive Cruise Control, LED headlights, air conditioning, DAB radio, privacy glass, rear camera, 16-inch polished alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone link fitted as standard.