AUTHOR’S THRILLING MOTORSPORT NOVEL A MUST READ!

Motorsport enthusiasts and book lovers alike are being urged to buckle up for Backmarker, the exhilarating debut novel from Southport writer Kieran Jordan. The high octane novel takes readers deep into the fiercely competitive world of Mazda MX-5 club racing, following the fortunes of Arthur Mangold.

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Structured around an entire racing season, each chapter centres on a different meeting on the circuit, allowing readers to experience every triumph, setback and hard-fought battle alongside Arthur. From intense wheel-to-wheel action to the politics and rivalries that exist beyond the chequered flag, Backmarker delivers a high-tempo story packed with drama and authenticity.

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The novel evokes the spirit of iconic racing films such as Days of Thunder and Gran Turismo, combining fierce competition with compelling personal stories and an underdog determined to prove he belongs on the grid. What truly sets it apart, however, is Jordan’s meticulous research.

Determined to portray the sport as accurately as possible, the author immersed himself in the UK Mazda MX-5 racing scene, attending race meetings throughout the country and working closely with drivers. The result is an authentic and detailed portrayal of grassroots motorsport that captures not only the adrenaline of racing but also the camaraderie, determination and politics that define life in the paddock.

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Kieran explains: “I am an established playwright and screenwriter and originally conceived Backmarker as a television series. However, I soon realised the story was perfectly suited to the page, allowing readers to fully immerse themselves in Arthur Mangold’s journey across an unforgettable racing season. The research for the novel has been gruelling but thoroughly enjoyable.”

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After securing a publishing deal with Troubador Publishing, Kieran officially launched the novel last month at an event in Ormskirk. Since then, he has continued promoting the book at Mazda MX-5 race meetings, where he has met fans and signed copies trackside. The response has been emphatic and the novel has been placed with Waterstones and other top book retailers.

Kieran said: “The response has been overwhelmingly positive and the novel has received praise from both dedicated motorsport followers and readers with little prior knowledge of racing. I think the blend of gripping storytelling, authentic detail and memorable characters has helped it appeal well beyond the racing community. I’m delighted at the response and I’m already thinking about a sequel.”

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More than just a sports novel, Backmarker offers readers a rare behind-the-scenes look at one of Britain’s most popular grassroots racing championships. Every chapter places them in the driver’s seat as Arthur battles rivals, overcomes setbacks and chases his dream of success — taking the reader on an awe-inspiring real-time journey through the season.

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For anyone who enjoys compelling underdog stories, edge-of-your-seat competition and richly researched fiction, Backmarker is a debut that deserves a place on the starting grid of this year’s must-read books. And in terms of young authors to keep your eye on, Kieran Jordan certainly deserves a place on the podium.

Kieran Jordan / Backmarker

CLICK HERE TO BUY THE BOOK FROM TROUBADOR PUBLISHING

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