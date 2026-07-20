THE WOMAN LEADING A SEWING REVOLUTION IN LIVERPOOL!

What started as a way to build a small community of sewing enthusiasts has grown into the largest independent sewing academy in the UK in just 18 months. Charmingo Sews Academy, based in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle, has enjoyed remarkable success since opening its doors in 2025, attracting students from across the country.

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The academy was founded by Charmaine Scott, 42, whose own life-changing journey into sewing inspired her to create a learning space unlike any other. Originally from South London, Charmaine worked as a bus driver while raising her autistic son. After moving to Liverpool and going through a divorce, she found herself struggling with her mental health and realised she had no hobby or creative outlet.

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Looking for something new, she enrolled on a beginner’s sewing course. “I was completely hooked,” she said. “I couldn’t believe how calming and mindful sewing was. It was a great source of escapism, allowing me to switch off from everything else and focus on creating something with my hands.”

However, once she had completed the beginner’s course, she found there were very few opportunities to continue developing her skills. “I realised there was a huge gap in the market. People wanted somewhere they could continue learning, building confidence and progressing at their own pace. I also saw the opportunity to create a community, bringing people together through sewing,” she explained.

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With that vision in mind, Charmaine launched Charmingo Sews Academy in 2025, initially hoping to create a small community where people could continue their sewing journey together. Instead, demand exploded and the academy soon outgrew its small premises — moving to Queens Dock Business Centre and welcoming over 100 enthusiasts through the doors every week.

Today, the academy offers an extensive programme of courses, including beginner, improver, intermediate and advanced sewing, dressmaking, garment construction, zip installation and a host of specialist workshops, allowing students to follow a structured learning pathway from complete novice to accomplished maker.

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The academy’s hands-on teaching approach means beginners achieve results quickly. Students learn to confidently use a sewing machine during their very first session and, within just a few weeks, many are creating tote bags, aprons, kimonos and even their own clothing. A full five-week beginner’s course costs just £270, with many students choosing to return time and again to continue expanding their skills.

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But while learning to sew is the obvious attraction, Charmaine believes the academy’s success has been driven by something much deeper. “Sewing is incredibly therapeutic,” she said. “People come here for all sorts of reasons, but they leave with so much more than new sewing skills and friendships are made for life.”

Students regularly speak about the positive impact sewing has had on their mental wellbeing, helping reduce anxiety, improve confidence and provide valuable time away from the pressures of everyday life. Many also discover a strong sense of community, forming friendships that continue long after classes finish.

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Recognising the importance of social connection, Charmaine runs a Sewing Social session, giving people the opportunity to come together, sew and chat. There’s also a free sewing mental health group, where people can sew and support one another in a welcoming environment designed to promote better mental health.

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The practical benefits are equally rewarding, with students making handmade gifts for family and friends, creating home furnishings such as curtains and cushions, repairing clothes and producing bespoke garments they can wear with pride. Students of how well received their handmade creations are — with loved ones really appreciating a hand-made gift rather than simply a purchase.

The academy’s success has also created employment opportunities. Several students who first joined as beginners have progressed through the courses before returning as tutors themselves, helping inspire the next generation of sewists while building careers within the creative industry.

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Charmaine summarised: “What began as a personal journey to improve my own wellbeing has become a thriving business that has helped hundreds of people discover confidence, creativity and connection. It’s incredible how it’s grown! Running the academy has not only transformed the lives of my students but my own too, improving my mental health and giving me the flexibility to spend more quality time with my son.”

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Charmingo Sews Academy has become the UK’s largest independent sewing academy and is showing no signs of slowing down. As Charmaine’s concept continues to grow, it is proving that sewing is about far more than fabric and thread — it is creating confidence, community and opportunities, one stitch at a time.

Charmingo Sews Academy / Suite 218-219, Queens Dock Business Centre, Norfolk Street, Liverpool, L1 0BG / 0151 440 3398

TO LEARN MORE VISIT THE WEBSITE OR CALL 0151 440 3398

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