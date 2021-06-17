Azets, one of Europe’s largest regional accountancy firms and business advisor to SMEs, with c120,000 clients, is today announcing a national recruitment drive, with 650 new roles available across the UK over the next 12 months.

In the North East, there are ambitious plans to grow within the next 5 years by increasing revenue 3-fold by a combination of organic growth and compatible acquisitions creating around 100 new jobs and taking turnover to over £30m.

These roles span all job types from Associates right through to Partner. Azets are recruiting across all levels in Audit and Assurance, Accounts and Advisory Business Services, Corporate Finance, Tax, Private Clients, Restructuring Services and many more.

As part of its growth plans, Azets is making a multimillion-pound investment in a fully digitised,

mobile-enabled hybrid working environment, providing its people with more choice and the

flexibility to work from anywhere. Many of the firm’s existing offices in the North East will benefit

from investment and remodelling to provide more agile and flexible working spaces.

In the North East the firm has 8 offices in Alnwick, Crook, Durham, Guisborough, Hexham, Seaton Burn, Sunderland and Wynyard.

Joanne Regan, Regional Managing Partner of Azets in the North East, said:

“The workspace is changing rapidly and forever, as is the support needed by our clients. That’s why we’re investing in a hybrid working model and encouraging our people to work from anywhere. Digitisation is key to our investment strategy as clients want top quality advice and rapid access to information at any given time, and staff want the flexibility and freedom to integrate work with their other commitments.”

“There has never been a better time to think about joining Azets as we look to capitalise on growth to date and accelerate the next phase of development. We are actively looking to add talented people to our team in the North East at all levels, from school leavers to partners and everything in between. The region is booming thanks in part to high profile investments such as Teesside Freeport and Treasury North, and it’s a great time to join a growing firm with ambitious plans.”

“Azets has a long tradition of recruiting and developing school leavers and graduates and we’re proud to attract local talent from the region’s schools and universities. We want to ensure our staff can pursue their careers within the business and are supported in their ambitions and this investment will support this.”

All vacancies can be found at www.azets.co.uk/careers where applications from those who are looking to work flexibly or preferring to work part-time, reduced hours or term-time only are encouraged.