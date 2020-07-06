A Darlington company has secured a million pounds worth of work since re-opening, post-lockdown.

Stone Technical Services (STS) – which specialises in restoration, conservation, lightning protection and general maintenance projects- re-started its operations on June 1st, having introduced a range of stringent health and safety measures such as a full company Covid-19 safety briefing carried out over Zoom prior to the re-start, socially distanced working in offices, full provision of PPE for everyone, sanitiser stations throughout the HQ and a variety of control measures in logistics functions.

The company has started work on projects across the country, including phase 2 of restoration works on historic chimneys at the Royal Courts of Justice, masonry and roof repairs at Durham Miners Hall, lightning protection projects for Karbon Homes in Newcastle, a façade refurbishment for Charnborough Town Hall in Loughborough and repairs to bay windows at Queen’s Quay and glazing repairs to Globe View in London.

Managing director of STS, Richard Pavlou, said: “Lockdown was tough for us, we didn’t lay off any of our team but with only a select few working from home to maintain client and supplier contact, it was so important that we hit the ground running. Securing this new business in our first three weeks back is great news. It’s been a hard time for everyone in our sector, but we’ve built up a solid reputation across the country for being able to offer a variety of services, efficiently which I am sure will see us flourish in the remainder of the year.

“We’ve introduced a host of safety measures as looking after our staff and clients will always be our number one priority.”

Last year, STS saw a record year of growth with turnover increasing by 10% to in the region of £3.4 million.

Bosses attribute the company’s success to its diverse divisions specialising in lightning protection, facilities management and restoration and conservation.

Darlington brothers, Dave and Grahame Stone, established Stone Technical Services in 1998 which is based on Kellaw Road in Darlington with offices London and Edinburgh.

The company works around the UK on a range of project for organsations such as the National Trust, English Heritage, St Paul’s Cathedral and Lumley Castle, as well as a range of local authorities, schools and churches.

https://www.stonetechnicalgroup.co.uk/