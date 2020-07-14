Young Driver re-opened its English venues this weekend, with hundreds of 10 to 17-year olds able to get behind the wheel for the first time since lockdown began. The re-opening was made even more exciting for youngsters with the unveiling of the scheme’s brand new fleet of 170 Vauxhall Corsa SE Premiums.

The UK’s largest driving school for under-17s re-opened at eight venues, including Bristol, Birmingham, Gateshead and Lingfield Park in Surrey, with its 50 remaining English venues following in the next few weeks. Venues in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are currently unable to open due to government advice.

Specific safety measures have been put in place at each venue, with both instructors and pupils wearing masks, social distancing procedures and careful sanitisation of hands, cars and public areas. Videos have also been created to ensure instructors and customers are clear on how the safety procedures work.

Young Driver allows young people, from the age of 10, to get behind the wheel of the brand new, dual controlled Vauxhall Corsa with a fully qualified instructor. Realistic road systems are created at the scheme’s 70 venues, including roundabouts, junctions, road signs and traffic lights, allowing young people to get to grips with the basics of braking, steering, gear changes and parking. The aim of Young Driver, which has delivered more than 800,000 lessons, is to create a safer next generation of newly qualified drivers, reducing the high accident rate for that group by extending the learning period.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing for Young Driver, said: “We’re delighted we were able to re-open, both for our instructors and our young drivers. We know how much they look forward to their lessons and how much they gain from them – it’s great fun but they’re also learning vital skills and boosting their self-confidence. Driving is going to be an even more important skill as we continue to try and socially distance, and it’s never too early to begin understanding the responsibility of being behind the wheel.

“What made the re-opening even more special was the fact we could unveil our entire fleet of the new Vauxhall Corsa SE Premiums. They are a perfect car for a new driver, with a high level of safety standards and easy to handle – and of course they look great. As all drivers know, having a new car definitely adds to the excitement!”

The all-new fifth-generation Corsa is in Vauxhall showrooms now and is available in petrol, diesel or fully electric. The stylish new model has all the latest infotainment and connectivity, including multimedia systems with up to 10-inch touchscreens, all compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Delivering advancements in safety, comfort and convenience, the new Corsa is equipped with numerous advanced driver assistance systems as standard, such as Lane Departure warning with Lane Assist, Forward Collision Alert and Driver Drowsiness System to support the driver and reduce the risk of an accident.

To find out more about Young Driver or to book a lesson visit www.youngdriver.com.