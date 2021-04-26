Apex Legends is an epic fantasy game that lets you immerse yourself in an experience which extends beyond the game. In the past few months, the game has witnessed a surge in its popularity as an increasing number of people download it. If you are a beginner at Apex Legends, go through the following epic apex legends hacks to kick-start your winning

streak.

Always have at least three players

If you are new to Apex Legends, you must know that a minimum of three players is required to play the game. The very first hack lies in the selection of players. Ensure that you have at least three of your friends who are teaming up with you on the game. In the absence of sufficient players, you will be asked to team up with random strangers, which is a

bad start if you are already a beginner. Coordinating with strangers for a game as intense as Apex Legends can be a bad start for the game.

Stay close to your team

Being new to the game gives you a thrill, and you might be excited to just fly solo in the first few minutes. Although the game is not super focused on the teamwork aspect, there lies the biggest secret. Although you can easily find yourself juggling between offense, support, and defense, the game gives you the chance to tweak your gameplay to get creative. The key is to remain as a team, no matter what. Once you have picked up the required arms from the loot, you must watch out for each other, thus moving forward as a collective. Also, it is essential to pay attention to what the other teams are doing. Especially when the zone starts to get smaller in radius, you must keep your eye and ears open to tracking the other team’s players’ movements.

Let the Jumpmaster call the shots

The Jumpmaster is one of the three players who select the location of the drop. Do not leave everything on the Jumpmaster because, as teammates, you have to suggest the site which you find best. You might end up bickering because a particular area chosen by the Jumpmaster may not be acceptable for you. Still, it all works out in the end.

Disperse and regroup

Now, this may seem like a bit of self-contradictory advice! However, while landing, it is a fact that you do not take the same spot as your teammate because then you will have a limited area to build your loadout. Instead, find a nearby abandoned building or arena and find your weapons. Once you have created your loadout, you can regroup with the team and continue your way forwards. There will be chances where you will have the opportunity to isolate yourself from the group. Still, the trick is to stay together and move forward.

Remember the way

The maps are one of the most critical parts of the game, and the best thing is that they do not change for most parts of the game. So, it all comes down to how good a memory you possess, and you will have no problem procuring the best loot. Even when it comes to electing loot areas, you must know that the high-tier lands are also the ones that attract more attention from other squads as well. On the other hand, the low-tier areas will keep you safe, but there is no loot for the entire team. Remembering the maps will help you to switch your strategies in the field quickly and with the most minor hassles. Apex legends have been the top-selling multiplayer games in the last few months because of its sheer sense of finesse and enthralling gameplay. It is one of the favorite fan games, and with the help of these essential hacks, you will be able to excel at the game like a pro.