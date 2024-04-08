The Best Jokes About Sunday

Sundays are often looked forward to as a day of rest and relaxation. Whether you spend it sleeping in, having a leisurely brunch, or just enjoying some downtime, Sundays are a great way to recharge before the start of a new week. To add some humor to your Sunday, here are some of the best jokes about this day of the week.

1. Why is Sunday the strongest day of the week? Because the rest are weak days!

2. What did the Sunday say to the Monday? I’m going to enjoy my day off while you start the grind!

3. Why don’t Sundays ever get bored? Because they’re always a fun-day!

4. Why did the scarecrow win an award on Sunday? Because he was outstanding in his field!

5. What do you call a lazy Sunday afternoon? A sun-day!

6. Why did the math book look sad on Sunday? Because it had too many problems.

7. Why do we never tell secrets on a Sunday? Because the weekends are supposed to be restful, not stressful!

8. How do you make a Sunday happy? Just add a smile and some sunshine!

9. Why did the computer go to church on Sunday? It had a virus and needed some prayer!

10. What did the Sunday do when it saw the Monday coming? It ran away to the next weekend!

Sundays are a great time to relax and have a good laugh. These jokes about Sundays can add some humor to your day and brighten up your mood. So next time you’re looking to lighten the mood or share a chuckle with friends and family, remember these jokes and enjoy the fun that Sundays bring!