Big Schools Birdwatch 2024

The Big Schools Birdwatch is an exciting annual event that encourages schoolchildren across the country to participate in citizen science and learn about our feathered friends. Organized by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), this event aims to engage children in nature and promote bird conservation. The next Big Schools Birdwatch will take place in 2024, and it promises to be even bigger and better than before!

During the Big Schools Birdwatch, schools are invited to spend an hour counting the birds they see in their school grounds or local parks. This nationwide survey helps gather important data on the bird population in different areas of the country. By participating in this activity, students not only contribute to conservation efforts but also develop their observation and identification skills in a fun and interactive way.

To participate in the Big Schools Birdwatch, all you need is a school or an educational institution that is willing to join the initiative. The event is suitable for students of all ages, from nursery to secondary school. Whether it’s spotting common garden birds like robins and sparrows or observing larger birds of prey like hawks and owls, the Birdwatch can awaken a sense of wonder and curiosity about the natural world in students of any age.

During the event, schools can choose any one-hour period between mid-January and late February to conduct their birdwatch. Teachers can register their school on the RSPB website, where they will receive a free Big Schools Birdwatch pack containing resources and tips on how to make the birdwatch a success. This pack includes a bird identification poster, a counting sheet, and fascinating facts about different bird species.

While conducting the birdwatch, children are encouraged to take note of the different bird species they see, counting the maximum number of each species they observe at any one time. Birds are easily spotted in trees, shrubs, or on the ground, and their colorful plumage and distinct calls make them captivating subjects to observe. Seeing birds up close and personal can foster a sense of empathy in children, encouraging them to care for and protect these wonderful creatures.

After the birdwatch, schools are asked to submit their findings to the RSPB website or fill in an online survey. This data is vital for scientists and researchers to gain a better understanding of the bird populations in different regions and to identify any changes or trends over time. It also helps raise awareness about bird conservation and the importance of preserving their habitats.

The Big Schools Birdwatch offers a great opportunity for schools to incorporate birdwatching and conservation into their curriculum. Teachers can use this event to spark discussions about biodiversity, migration patterns, and the impact of human activities on bird populations. Additionally, it can be a fantastic opportunity for interdisciplinary learning, integrating subjects like science, geography, art, and even mathematics.

Participating in the Big Schools Birdwatch not only educates students about birds but also instills in them a love and appreciation for the natural world. By actively involving children in scientific observation and data collection, the event encourages them to become lifelong nature enthusiasts and environmental stewards. So, mark your calendars for the Big Schools Birdwatch 2024 and let’s make it a memorable and enjoyable experience for students all around the country!