Firefighter and Vintage Specialist Pledges “Profit with a Purpose”

A local entrepreneur has pledged to donate a percentage of his company’s profits to support the River Tyne.

Jonathan Hammond, a veteran firefighter with 21 years of service and founder of the vintage clothing business Alpiner, has announced a new partnership with Tyne Rivers Trust to help protect and restore the region’s waterways. Mr Hammond has committed to donating a percentage of all profits from his business to the Trust, aligning his passion for environmental conservation with his entrepreneurial ventures.

Jonathan’s life has long been defined by the water and the environment. As a member of the Fire and Rescue Service’s Specialist Water Rescue team, he spends many working hours attending emergencies on the river as well as visiting schools and local businesses to educate on water safety. When he isn’t in uniform, he is often found fly fishing or surfing, witnessing firsthand the delicate state of the UK’s rivers.

This deep connection to the water is what drove the decision to support Tyne Rivers Trust. Through his business, Alpiner.co.uk, Jonathan specialises in high-quality vintage clothing, a venture born from 20 years of collecting and a firm belief in the “repair and reuse” philosophy.

“It has never been more important to consider the environmental effects of what we do, what we purchase, and how we live our lives,” says Jonathan Hammond. “Charities now play a vital role in protecting and restoring our rivers. I wanted to ensure Alpiner was supporting ‘profit with a purpose,’ giving back to the environments that give us so much.”

The partnership extends beyond financial support. Having previously volunteered with the RSPB, Jonathan is eager to get his hands dirty with Tyne Rivers Trust, pledging his time to future volunteer projects to help maintain the health of the River Tyne and its tributaries.

Sophia Stovall, chief executive officer at Tyne Rivers Trust welcomed the commitment, highlighting the importance of local business leaders taking a stand for nature:

“We are incredibly grateful for Jonathan’s support. It is heartening to see a local business like Alpiner value the environment so highly. We truly appreciate businesses supporting our work; these contributions are essential in allowing us to continue our mission of protecting the Tyne for future generations.”

Alpiner is a curated vintage clothing platform established by Jonathan Hammond. With over two decades of experience in the vintage trade, Alpiner focuses on giving quality garments a new lease of life, reducing textile waste, and promoting a sustainable approach to fashion.

Website: www.Alpiner.co.uk

To find out more about the work of Tyne Rivers Trust visit: www.tyneriverstrust.org