New one-stop shop for UK and European public charging via BMW Charging & MINI Charging.

Access to over 11,000 public charge points, needing just one RFID card.

New BMW and MINI Charging websites and App to support customers.

Choice of pay-as-you-go or two new monthly packages, providing preferential rates for bp pulse and IONITY charging.

Free packages for new electric and plug-in hybrid BMW and MINI customers.

With the launch of BMW Charging and MINI Charging, BMW Group customers in the UK now have access to one of the world’s largest public charging networks, using just one RFID card or App.

Using their single BMW Charging or MINI Charging card, or the new BMW or MINI Charging App, customers can charge at more than 11,000 charging points from different operators across the UK, as well as 173,000 charge points across Europe.

BMW and MINI drivers benefit from access to charge points from a range of operators, with the current network including bp pulse (including ChargeYourCar), ESB, Osprey, Source London and Chargepoint Network UK (including INSTAVOLT) and others. High-power charging stations via IONITY are also part of the BMW Charging network. Combined, this gives drivers access to over 8,500 AC and 1,500 DC charging points across the UK, plus a further 162,000 AC and 11,000 DC charging points across Europe.

BMW or MINI Charging customers can register for a pay-as-you-go ‘Flex tariff’, which provides the driver with access to all included network operators using a single charge card, without the need for a monthly membership or subscription to each individual operator. Customers choosing this tariff simply pay each month for the charging they have used.

For drivers who use public charging more frequently, BMW and MINI Charging offers two additional monthly subscription packages. The ‘bp pulse’ package (£7.85 per month) offers customers preferential pricing per/kWh when charging at over 5,500 bp pulse charging points. Customers using up to 22kW AC pay just £0.12 per kWh, up to 43kW AC or 50kW DC is £0.15 per kWh, and up to 150kW DC at £0.27 per kWh.

For drivers who use the IONITY charging network, the ‘IONITY Plus’ package (£11.30 per month) provides access to a preferential rate of just £0.26 per kWh, saving drivers £0.43 per kWh compared to the pay-as-you-go rate when using up to 350kW DC charging.

Customers who purchase a new fully-electric or plug-in hybrid BMW or MINI via a BMW or MINI Centre – including the new MINI Electric – are offered the ‘bp pulse’ package for 12 months without subscription fee. BMW customers who purchase a new BMW iX3 or BMW iX vehicle via a BMW Centre are also eligible for the ‘IONITY Plus’ package for 12 months, without subscription fee.

Drivers can see a breakdown of their charging history and fees using the App or at the new BMW or MINI Charging website, with the cost of completed charging sessions and any optional package subscriptions invoiced monthly.

To locate nearby charge points, customers can use the My BMW App, MINI Connected App, new BMW/MINI Charging App or BMW/MINI Charging websites. The BMW and MINI Navigation system also shows nearby charge points, and all charging points within the network.

For more information on BMW and MINI Charging, please visit www.bmw-public-charging.com or www.mini-charging.com.