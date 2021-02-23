Bondgate IT is advising businesses and organisations in the region that they can prevent cyber criminals from compromising accounts by investing in multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Garry Brown, managing director of the Darlington-based firm, says the technology adds a second layer of authentication, blocking attempts to breach login security using stolen details and passwords or via brute force attacks – when hackers submit multiple combinations until they hit upon the correct password.

The success of MFA and two-factor authentication (2FA) is already recognised within the financial services sector, and he argues that many other businesses would benefit from this added layer of protection.

Its use has grown in importance due to the coronavirus pandemic as more businesses and organisations use the cloud to enable remote access to on-site systems, together with a huge growth in online services.

Even if a cyber criminal is armed with login and password details, they cannot gain access to an account or computer system without providing two pieces of verification information or credentials, with 2FA, or more in the case of MFA.

These may include personal answers to security questions; one-time passwords generated using email or text; MFA mobile apps that can confirm a login using a device in the user’s possession; fingerprints, facial recognition, voice, and other biometrics.

Garry said: “Businesses need to create a layered defence when it comes to ensuring the security of their networks and blocking unauthorised access.

“MFA adds another security barrier that helps prevent some of the most successful and commonly-used forms of cyberattack, including phishing, malware, brute force attacks as well as more sophisticated approaches including programmes that capture keystrokes and login credentials.

“Each authentication factor increases the defence levels and offers assurance to companies and organisations that the person trying to gain access to their sensitive data is exactly who they say they are.”