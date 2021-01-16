Free digital courses being offered by Teesside University could help people in the region bridge a digital skills gap whilst also supporting a quicker economic recovery.

People who work in County Durham are being urged to take advantage of the Digital Skills for Growth online taster sessions and online courses which will equip them with vital creative and technical skills.

Research by Microsoft has shown that more than two-thirds (69%) of UK business leaders believe that their organisation is facing a digital skills gap, while 80% believe that investment in digital skills will be critical to the country’s economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The online bitesize taster sessions can be watched in the comfort and safety of the home, as well as in people’s own time, and are available for each of one of the courses. Other Taster sessions have also been created to help with learning more about Microsoft TEAMS, iPhone Shortcuts and Google Toolkit.

Siobhan Fenton, Associate Dean (Enterprise and Business Engagement) in Teesside University’s School of Computing, Engineering & Digital Technologies, said: “I am so excited to be able to offer people who live and work in County Durham the opportunity to be digitally upskilled for free which will help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The feedback from our earlier online taster sessions and courses has been fantastic and we are now offering even more options to support new learners.

“Previous cohorts have found them incredibly useful and learners have been able to upgrade their digital capabilities, allowing them to transform their role, business and career.”

The Digital Skills for Growth courses and taster sessions are currently being offered by online teaching and eligibility criteria apply.

The Digital Skills for Growth courses have been part-funded by the European Social Fund and will help employees overcome a predicted skills gap and keep up to date with an ever-changing world.

For more information and to register for the courses visit www.tees.ac.uk/digitalskills.